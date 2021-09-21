Northland police investigating why truck left the road in Broadwood fatal crash

The overturned truck in a roadside ditch on Broadwood Rd in Broadwood, south of Kaitaia. Photo / Supplied

Police are continuing to investigate why a logging truck and trailer left a Far North road in a crash that killed the driver.

The man, 44, from Mangōnui, died when his truck with fully loaded trailers rolled after rounding a corner on Broadwood Rd in Broadwood, south of Kaitaia, around 8.30am on Monday.

A 54-year-old man, also from Mangōnui, was taken by ambulance to Kaitaia Hospital with moderate injuries.

The truck's cab and a trailer overturned and came to rest down a roadside bank between Grounds and Paponga Rds. A passing motorist said the cab had been crushed.

Broadwood and Kohukohu volunteer fire brigades attended, as well as a St John ambulance and first response unit.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Team and the Serious Crash Unit returned to the site today to continue their investigation into the crash.

Crash unit Senior Constable Warren Bunn said the two men had picked up a load of logs around half an hour before the truck left the road.

Bunn confirmed the driver was wearing a seatbelt when the side of the truck he was on rolled into the bank.

"We're still investigating why he has gone off the road," he said.

Investigators had gathered GPS data from the truck, and the truck company was working with police, Bunn said.

Company staff were at the scene yesterday to help with investigations and the difficult task of removing the truck was done by 3pm.

Bunn said about half a dozen logging trucks rolled every a year, saying their high centre of gravity made them more prone to rolling.

Bunn said roadside advisory signs were important for truckies as they indicated the speed larger vehicles could "comfortably" get around the corner.

He said that motorists should drive 10km slower than the advertised speed on an advisory sign.

According to Northland Road Safety data, 24 people have died on Northland roads so far this year, compared to 22 at the same time last year.