The settlement of Ruakākā is around 30km south of Whangārei on Northland's pristine coastline. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland police are investigating the sudden death of a 5-week-old baby boy in Ruakākā.

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell said officers were called to an address in the coastal settlement, 30km south of Whangārei, on Friday morning.

She said the baby died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

"Police are speaking with a number of people and are not in a position to comment further at this time."