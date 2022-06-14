Today's shooting comes after a rāhui against gang violence was put in place in the town of Kaikohe last month. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Hours after Northland police announced a breakthrough in a Far North shooting another unfolded on a residential street in Kaikohe.

Investigations are in the early stages but Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, of Northland CIB, confirmed a shooting took place on Kowhai Ave shortly before 3am today.

He said police received reports a firearm had been discharged from a vehicle toward a parked vehicle outside the Kowhai Ave address.

No injuries were reported, Dalzell said.

"Enquiries are in their early stages, however, police understand the incident may be linked to ongoing gang tensions in the area."

Dalzell reiterated their message to the Kaikohe community that firearm incidents are "taken extremely seriously" by police.



"We have an extremely low tolerance for anti-social behaviour or violence in our communities," he said.

Just last night Dalzell announced the arrest of a 29-year-old man in connection to a separate shooting in the Far North.

The man was netted in a search warrant executed at a rural property in Kaikohe yesterday.

He appeared in the Kaikohe District Court today to face charges related to a firearms incident last week where a second man showed up at Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa on June 6 with a gunshot wound.

He was transferred to Whangārei Hospital and is recovering from his injuries, Dalzell said.

Among the charges laid against the 29-year-old were two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two of unlawful possession of ammunition, possession for supply of methamphetamine and cultivation of cannabis.

"Those who chose to involve themselves in this reckless violence remain on notice – they will be held accountable," Dalzell said.

Anyone with information about either incident or concerned about illegal guns in their community can contact police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.