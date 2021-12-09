Northland police drug bust: Four people arrested in Far North

Mangōnui is a small historic tourist town, less than 30km north of Kāeo. Photo/ Miriam Hilliard

Four people have been arrested in the Far North as police deal another blow to the region's methamphetamine trade.

Two women aged, 26 and 45, and two men, aged 32 and 45, were netted by the Far North Organised Crime Unit in Mangōnui and Lake Ohia.

The group were pinged when the unit executed three search warrants as part of an operation to crackdown on the sale and supply of methamphetamine.

All four people were expected to appear in the Kaitaia District Court on Friday to face multiple Class A drug-dealing offences, which included offering to supply methamphetamine.

Detective Sergeant Chris Fouhy said they couldn't rule out further arrests as police investigations continued.

"Today's arrests are part of an ongoing effort by Northland Police to target and disrupt criminal groups attempting to distribute and profit off of drug distribution."

"Our district has some of the highest drug use per capita wastewater readings and methamphetamine is one of the major drivers of crime, harming so many communities along the way," Fouhy said.

Earlier in November, the methamphetamine trade was hit hard by the Organised Crime Unit when 12 people linked to the Head Hunters and Mongrel Mob were arrested as more than $8 million worth of drugs and 17kg of "P" were seized in a large-scale bust in Northland.

Operation Freya - a joint operation between police and Customs - saw 11 search warrants executed on November 12 across Morningside, Rāwhiti, Ruakākā, Whananaki, and Rotorua.

Overall, 17kg of methamphetamine was seized, as well as 5.44kg of MDMA and pseudoephedrine - all with a combined street value of $8m.

Assets worth around $240,000 that included a motorbike, boat and vehicles were confiscated by police under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

Around $70k in cash and a quantity of methamphetamine along with two firearms and ammunition were also seized.

Operation Freya tackled the smuggling of drugs from international destinations - including Africa - and the subsequent sale and supply in New Zealand.

It stemmed from seizure information Customs shared with police that showed several drug packages were destined for Northland.

Between March 2020 and June this year, Customs intercepted 15 separate air cargo or mail consignments with concealed drugs hidden in the likes of books, clothing and framed art.