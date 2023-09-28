Senior Constable Patrick Derbyshire gives all the credit to Ripper who he describes as loving and easy to work with. Photo / Tania Whyte

A 5-year-old labrador with a great nose to sniff out trouble has now earned New Zealand’s top dog honour after winning this year’s Detector Dog Nationals.

Ripper and her human partner Senior Constable Patrick Derbyshire from Kerikeri won the Alan Symes Cup for Narcotic Detector Dogs in Trentham - building on their second-place finish from last year.

Derbyshire said their win came to him as a surprise but not to his colleagues who were confident, that the pair would take the trophy.

“I think experience played a big role. Last we were fresh to the competition and were exposed to what we could expect. So we worked on those aspects and it certainly paid off.”

During the three-day competition, the duo had to work through several search activities on a time limit which added to the pressure.

But by the end of the detection trials, they stood tall among tough competitors from Customs and Corrections.

Derbyshire said Ripper was his first dog. The 28-year veteran with the force had a long-held wish to join the Dog Section. However, it wasn’t until a few years ago that he finally became her handler.

“I always wanted to be for years but there’s always a long queue of people wanting to be dog handlers. I was just lucky enough to be selected as one.”

He met his little black beauty at a Wellington dog training centre where police usually vet and train their trusted canines.

“Some guys took me to a kennel and said, this is Ripper, your new partner.

“So, we have been together for about two years now. What makes her special is that she is one of the five canines in Aotearoa to be trained to sniff out drugs, cash and firearms. And one of its kind in Northland.”

Ripper is known as a little princess, with a princess-like tendency to sulk if told off. Photo / Tania Whyte

Derbyshire admits not everyone was comfortable with approaching a cop, but they would almost always react favourably to him when he’s with Ripper.

He recalls times when responding to job calls in rural areas or city parks, children would often come up to him and his partner and ask for a photo.

For such occasions, he comes prepared with a Polaroid camera that he always keeps with him.

“The photos come out instantly and children just love being in the frame with my partner.”

The constable felt Ripper’s sensitivity and calm composure were what made her seem friendlier to approach, unlike most German Shepherds whose excited nature could be perceived by people as being aggressive.

He joked that even while apprehending an offender this year, the person couldn’t help but comment on how “nice” his partner was.

When Ripper is not busy being the subject of adoration among admirers, she does some serious police work.

No one day is the same for Senior Constable Patrick Derbyshire and his partner Ripper who are always up for some action. Photo / Tania Whyte

Derbyshire said, that among the several cases that Ripper had worked on, there was one that stood out.

“Earlier this year, she sniffed out a firearm located within the walls of a house where we were searching for cannabis.

“I still remember her sitting and just staring at one of the holes in the wall.”

Although he dismissed his partner’s concerns at first, her defiance to move a muscle from her spot made him realise that “something was not right and eventually dig out the firearm”.

Another prominent case involved Ripper sniffing out 1kg of cannabis from another property this year.

Like any working professional, Derbyshire often went out for a walk with his partner during breaks and discussed “work stuff” while Ripper listened and further honed her sense of smell.

When they’re not working together, they spend time bonding at the constable’s home.

“She lives with me 24/7. Every night for an hour we have a bonding session. My family, especially my daughter, loves her dearly and often wants to spoil her as a princess. But I’m strict and ensure that she is not treated as a pet to ensure she doesn’t turn into a spoilt princess,” Derbyshire said with a laugh.

He thanks Tiny, who runs the Northland Towing & Salvage, for providing his private space to train and his colleagues and his boss Elyse Lewis for her support.

Lewis who also won a national championship involving patrol dogs praised the “great work ethic” displayed by the duo.

She said her team jokingly advised Derbyshire to not come back without the top trophy in his hands.

“Seems like it played out pretty well.”

