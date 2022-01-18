Police have not confirmed the location of the rural address in Whangārei Heads (pictured). Photo / Tania Whyte

Four people have been taken into custody after a search warrant led to the discovery of a large cannabis growing operation in Whangārei Heads.

Around 10 police vehicles - including two canine units and a number of undercover cars - were seen heading towards the coastal community, around 30km southeast of Whangārei, on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said officers carried out a search warrant at a rural address in the area around 8am.

During which a large indoor cannabis growing operation was located, they said.

"Four people have been taken into custody and are assisting police with our enquiries. We cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests and charges being laid."

The spokesperson said no further details were available "at this early stage".

Whangārei Heads is a popular destination for visitors to Northland keen to enjoy the region's coastline.