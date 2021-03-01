Northland police appeal to public to find missing Far North woman

People are encouraged to report any sightings of missing woman Tania-Maria Jones to Northland police immediately. Photo / supplied

A Far North woman last seen on Saturday has been found around 500m from her home this afternoon.

Tania-Maria Jones, from Totara North, was reported missing after the 52-year-old was last sighted on the evening on February 27 at her home near SH10.

Sergeant Jim Adamson, from Northland Police search and rescue, said Jones was located in the bush within 500m of her home around 3.45pm today.

"She wasn't aware she was been looked for," Adamson said. "She presented near her home address."

Jones was known to take walks in the forest area behind her home. Search and rescue staff had earlier scoured the area around Jones' property in search of her.

Adamson said Jones was to undergo a medical check.