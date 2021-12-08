Northland police appeal for witnesses after car fatally hits teen lying on road

Vinegar Hill Rd in Tikipunga. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police are asking witnesses who may have seen a teenager before his death on a remote Tikipunga road to come forward.

A 15-year-old male died after being hit by a car on Vinegar Hill Rd around 11.30pm on November 30.

The teen had been lying on the semi-rural road at the time he was struck by a motorist driving home from work.

There are no street lights on the narrow stretch of road where the tragedy occurred between Riversong Rd and Balmoral Rd.

The driver thought they had hit a log and backtracked only to discover the teen. They immediately called the police.

The teen died shortly after emergency services responded to the incident.

The Advocate understands he was due to celebrate his 16th birthday five days later.

Police were still trying to piece together the teen's movements before the fatal collision.

A spokesperson said because the investigation into the crash was ongoing it wasn't appropriate to speculate as to how or why the teen was lying on the road at the time.

"However, Police would still like to hear from any witnesses who may have seen the victim before the incident."

Anyone who saw a young male pedestrian or any unusual activity around the area between 4pm and 11.15pm on November 30 is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 211201/4789.