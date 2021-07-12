Northland police appeal for more sightings of vehicles linked to investigation into Far North man's death

Police want anyone with information about a silver Toyota Camry, registration CLQ142, seen on Friday night to contact them. Photo / supplied

Northland police are continuing to ask the public for information about two cars connected to their investigation into the suspicious death of a man in the Far North.

A 28-year-old man was dropped off at the Bay of Islands Hospital with life-threatening injuries around 3.30am on Saturday.

He was rushed to Auckland Hospital by helicopter where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation by Northland police has revealed the man may have been involved in an altercation with another person at an address in Te Tii, Kerikeri.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Far North Police, said officers were reviewing information provided by people following yesterday's public appeal.

But police were still keen to hear from anyone who saw a silver Toyota Camry with the registration CLQ142 and a silver coloured Honda Accord with the registration FEW685in the wider Paihia or Kerikeri areas between 3pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday.

Dalzell said a scene examination of the two vehicles had been completed.

Anyone with information is encourage to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210710/5560 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.