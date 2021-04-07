Northland Paralympian Emma Foy retires after amazing career

Laura Thompson, left, and Dargaville's Emma Foy with their medals from the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Foy has announced her retirement from the sport after a hugely successful career.

Laura Thompson, left, and Dargaville's Emma Foy with their medals from the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Foy has announced her retirement from the sport after a hugely successful career.

SUP070421NADfoy2.JPG Laura Thompson (left), and Dargaville's Emma Foy with their medals from the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Foy has announced her retirement from the sport after a hugely successful career.

Northland Paralympian Emma Foy is retiring from Para-cycling after a successful career that includes becoming both a double Paralympic medallist and six-time World Champion.

The Dargaville-born Foy, who is NZ Paralympian #194, took up the suggestion to have a go at Para-cycling in 2013 attending a Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) Talent Identification camp in early 2013. She then moved quickly through to the High Performance Para-cycling programme.

Her first taste of international competition at the 2013 UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships showed she had certainly adapted to the training demands of Para-cycling. Foy won a bronze medal in the time trial alongside pilot Gabrielle Vermunt.

In 2014 Foy paired up with sighted pilot Laura Thompson to create a world leading team. The tandem pairing went on to win a total of eight World Championship medals including a World title for three consecutive years and two Paralympic medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

Northlander Emma Foy piloted by Hannah Van Kampen of New Zealand win Gold in the Women Tandem Pursuit Final at the 2020 UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championships.

Following Thompson's retirement, Foy then paired up with Hannah van Kampen going on to win three World Championship titles, one silver and two bronze World Championship medals across UCI Para-Cycling Track and Road World Championships.

"I wish to thank all those that have supported me over the years and shared the journey with me. I am excited about what the future holds and to move on to new challenges. More immediately, I look forward to having the time and freedom to spend with friends and family,'' Foy said.

READ MORE:

• Para-cycling: Emma Foy, Hannah van Kampen making right noises for Tokyo games

• Cycling: Emma Foy, Hannah van Kampen clinch gold at Para-cycling Track World Championship

• Northland para cyclist Emma Foy achieves world record with sighted pilot Hannah van Kampen

• Northland's Emma Foy wins fourth women's B 3km individual pursuit world title

Fiona Allan, PNZ CEO, said: "Emma has had an exceptional career in Para-cycling. PNZ wishes to acknowledge and thank Emma for her commitment and determination which culminated in inspirational performances at World Championship events and at the Paralympic Games. We wish Emma all the best for her continuing studies and future endeavours."

Foy was a key member of the New Zealand Paralympic Team that produced performances in Rio making it the country's most successful Paralympic Games ever. The New Zealand Paralympic Team secured a stunning 21 medals across 12 individual medallists – nine gold, five silver and seven bronze – beating its pre-Games target of 18 by three.

Overall, the team placed 13 out of 159 on the medal table, its highest placing ever, and defended its title of No 1 in the world for medals per capita won during London 2012.