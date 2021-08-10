Northland oyster brand recalled after some customers fall ill

Paroa Bay Oysters is recalling fresh oysters and specific batches of oyster pottles after reports of foodborne illness in Northland and Auckland. Photo / MPI

Paroa Bay Oysters is recalling fresh oysters and specific batches of oyster pottles after reports of foodborne illness in Northland and Auckland. Photo / MPI

Fresh oysters sold from a Northland shop and certain batches of packaged oysters are being recalled due to reports of people becoming ill after eating the shellfish.

Paroa Bay Oysters, which has a factory shop on State Highway 1 just south of Kawakawa, is recalling some of its Paroa Bay brand Raw Oysters pottles as well as all fresh oysters sold from the shop between July 30 and August 5.

The packaged oysters affected by the recall are 200ml pottles with batch numbers 3572 and 3574 to 3583.

Jenny Bishop, of New Zealand Food Safety, said anyone who had purchased those oysters should return them to the shop for a full refund or throw them out.

The oysters were suspected in several cases reported of foodborne illness reported in Northland and Auckland.

Bishop said the agency was working with Paroa Bay Oysters to investigate the cause.

She urged anyone who suffered vomiting or diarrhoea for more than three days to seek medical attention or phone Healthline for advice on 0800 61 11 16.

She also advised care when handling, preparing and consuming shellfish.

''If you have low immunity, or are immune-compromised, you should not eat raw or undercooked shellfish."

The recall does not affect other Paroa Bay Oyster products or batches.