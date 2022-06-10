Northland news in briefs: Plans for NZ's biggest solar power station, arsonist used Molotov cocktail

Whangarei Hospital cardiac catheter laboratory, named Te Whare Manawa (The House of Heart), is achieving heart-warming results. Photo / NDHB

A year after its opening, the Whangārei Hospital's cardiac catheter laboratory, named Te Whare Manawa (The House of Heart), reports breakthrough improvements in wait times for treatment. Between 90 and 95 per cent of Northland patients with acute coronary syndromes have been receiving an angiogram within 72 hours of a cardiac event, exceeding the national target of 70 per cent. Prior to Whangārei Hospital's cath lab opening, Northland patients needing an angiogram had to be transferred to Auckland.

Power station secures capital

Plans for New Zealand's biggest solar power station — with 20ha of panels spread over 100ha of land on the outskirts of Kaitaia — have taken another step forward this week with the company behind the venture securing $300 million of capital. Lodestone Energy's final round of capital-raising drew support from the likes of Jarden Principal Investments, Purpose Capital, Guy Haddleton, Rod Drury, Stephen Tindall and Sam Morgan. The plan has been delayed by solar panel supply chain issues but construction is due to start on the 62GWh solar farm this year with power flowing into the grid in 2023. Next Lodestone plans an even bigger solar power station, 120GWh, near Dargaville.

Clarification

An article in the Northern Advocate on June 3 mentioned Heritage Homes Far North and Whangārei as among the businesses that went into liquidation. Heritage Homes Far North 2018 Limited and Heritage Homes Whangārei 2017 Limited are in liquidation. Heritage Homes Far North and Heritage Homes Whangārei are both operating and have been under new ownership for the past two years.

Halo the horse still missing

The Mokaraka family are still appealing for information about their son's beloved horse Halo. Tyler's horse disappeared from Clinton Mokaraka's dairy farm on the outskirts of Kaikohe on May 24. Halo is a 9-year-old quarter horse mare, with a white spot on her forehead. She is 15 hands high and was wearing a blue halter. Anyone with information is urged to call Clinton on 021 631 641.

Oven fire sparks callout

A stove fire triggered a callout for Whangārei firefighters on Thursday. A crew rushed to a Woodhill property about 3.30pm to fortunately discover the fire had been extinguished. Fire and Emergency New Zealand previously urged Kiwis to "keep looking while you're cooking" following two recent house fires in Auckland. According to FENZ, more than one in four house fires starts in the kitchen. Their official advice: if you need to step away from the stove - even just for a moment - make sure you turn it off until you get back.

Police bust nets cash, ammo

Three people have been charged following a police bust in Kaikohe which netted $10,000 in cash and six rounds of ammunition. Two men, aged 30 and 32, as well as a 52-year-old woman, have been charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and are due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court. The finds were made during a police search warrant executed at a property in the town on Thursday. Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Northland CIB, said the search warrant was undertaken as part of an ongoing focus on gang activity in the Kaikohe and mid-North areas.

Offender may have facial burns

The person who damaged Kaikohe's Ministry of Social Development office in an arson attack last weekend may have suffered serious facial burns while committing the crime, police say. About 2.30am on the Monday of Queen's Birthday weekend, someone smashed a window of the Memorial Ave building and threw a Molotov cocktail inside. Now police are calling for people to come forward with information about anyone who suffered "significant facial injuries" about that time — presumably as a result of lighting the Molotov cocktail. Anyone with information can contact police on 105 quoting file number 220606/1530 or via Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Thieves at work in Aranga

Aranga locals are being urged to secure their property following an increase in burglaries in the area. Police say a number of vehicles have been stolen, including an all-terrain vehicle, and a handful of galvanised farm gate thefts reported. Police recommend engraving tools, placing wheel locks on vehicles that are stored outside overnight and securing doors with locks. Simple measures such as installing sensor lights around sheds can also be effective in catching people committing these offences off guard, they say. People who witness any suspicious behaviour should report it to police on 111 if it is happening and 105 after the fact. Information relating to the theft of the ATV can be passed on via 105, quoting file number 220606/1019.