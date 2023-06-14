Whangārei man Veon Smith's life will be celebrated today.

The family of a Whangārei man found dead in a popular reserve after being missing for five days will be farewelled today. Veon Smith, 48, was found deceased down a bank in the Parihaka Reserve on June 8. A large-scale search had been under way to find the much-loved local after he was last seen at his central Whangārei home on June 4. A celebration of life will be held for the dad of three in the Northland Rugby Clubrooms on Riverside Drive at 12pm.

Great Walk opening dates

The Department of Conservation has announced new opening dates for booking Great Walks and other facilities for the 2023/24 season - excluding Milford which booked out on April 20. Technical difficulties forced the release of opening dates for the rest of the Great Walks to be postponed back in May. Bookings are set to open from July 11, starting with the Tongariro Northern Circuit. The remaining opening dates are: Rakiura Track - July 12, Paparoa Track - July 13, Abel Tasman Coast Track - July 18, Whanganui Journey - July 19, Kepler Track - July 20, Routeburn Track - July 25, and the Heaphy Track - July 26.

New footpath

The Whangārei District Council will soon start to construct a 300-metre footpath as a new route between Lake Drive and Corks Rd in Tikipunga. The footpath will curve around the retaining wall constructed by the Bupa Totara Gardens Retirement Village next door, cross the stream by Lake Drive via a culvert at the northern end, and connect to the Corks Rd footpath. Council said the pathway will form a new loop for locals and visitors to stroll around the block. Part of the footpath’s cost is being paid for by the Bupa development.

Long term leases approved

A proposal to provide Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) with long-term leases at four Far North District Council-administered sites was recently approved at a council meeting. The council granted FENZ leases of 30 years over land they currently occupy at Pukenui, Karikari Peninsula, Taupō Bay, and Broadwood. Increasing the lease term enables FENZ to better plan, invest in services and gain greater certainty that investment in its facilities will benefit each community long term.