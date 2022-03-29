Northland news in brief

Emergencies around Northland have kept the region's fire brigades busy in recent days. Photo / Bevan Conley



Drink-driving suspected in Kerikeri crash

A suspected drunk driver narrowly missed oncoming traffic and a power pole in a crash north of Kerikeri on Saturday night. The incident occurred at about 10.50 pm on State Highway 10 north of Sandys Rd. Kerikeri fire chief Les Wasson said it appeared the driver had lost control at a corner, gone into a drain, up a bank and through a fence, finally spinning around in a paddock and coming to rest less than a metre from a power pole. About 30m of fence was damaged. Witnesses said the vehicle had just missed oncoming cars. It is understood the driver was processed for drink-driving.

Imitation firearms in Moerewa

Police were called to an incident in Moerewa on Tuesday morning after a man who was seen with a rifle case allegedly threatened a neighbour in Te Oro Place. A 17-year-old was arrested shortly afterwards, a police spokesperson confirmed, and an imitation firearm was located. No genuine firearm was found.

Asleep driver critically hurt in crash

A driver was critically injured after reportedly falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a drain on State Highway 12 near Dargaville. The Dargaville Volunteer Fire Brigade and St John paramedics responded to the single-vehicle crash in Turiwiri at around 4am on Sunday. A St John spokesperson said one person with moderate injuries was transported via ambulance to Whangārei Hospital.

New members sought

The Friends of Matakohe Limestone Island are looking for new members to join the committee. Meetings are held every third Wednesday of the month from 5.30pm either at the central library, Onerahi, or via Zoom. Members make decisions regarding planning and the running of the island. Specific skills sought after by the committee are community engagement, weed-busting - both on the island and in its buffer zone, species translocations, fundraising, education; and an interest in the Manager's house and Cement Works' ruins - or someone just interested and keen to help. For more information email limestonerangers@gmail.com.

Town meeting to focus on young people's needs

Far North youth are being invited to a joint town meeting to share their ideas on the needs of young people in their neighbourhoods. Youngsters from Kawakawa, Taumatamakuku and Moerewa are encouraged to attend a community hui on April 4 at 3pm at the Te Pokapu Centre on Wynyard St, Kawakawa. The initiative is driven by locals keen to hear what youth think individual towns need to positively occupy their time and steer them away from harmful behaviour, such as vandalism.

New sewer pipe work begins

An upgrade of a sewer rising main between Marsden Bay Dr and Marsden Point Rd has begun this week and should be complete by the end of September. Contractors United Civil will install 4500m of sewer pipe along the road. Traffic management systems will be in place where needed while trenches are made for the new sewer pipe. Driveways will be kept in use. Connecting up the new section of pipeline could affect connections to a few properties for a short period. Contractors will notify affected properties directly.