The Canopy Bridge is lit up purple this week. Photo / Susan Botting

The Victoria Canopy Bridge is lit up purple this week in recognition of Baby Loss Awareness Week. Taking place from October 9-15 and ending with International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day on October 15, it aims to raise awareness of baby loss regardless of gestation, length of life or cause. Landmarks around the country are also taking part.

The events also recognise the work of Sands New Zealand, which is a non-profit organisation that supports parents and whānau who have experienced the death of a baby. You can seek support at sands.org.nz (edited)

First-time voter event

Whangārei District Council Youth Advisory Group and the Electoral Commission are hosting a first-time voter event on Wednesday, October 11, at 3.30pm at Te Iwitahi, the Civic Centre, on Rust Ave.

You can take the chance to get informed and feel empowered by attending. You will hear from experts, test your political knowledge, enjoy food and prizes, and enrol to vote. If you are 17 and cannot vote, you can still enrol so you are ready for future elections.





Bus stop unavailable on Tuesday

CityLink Whāngarei are advising customers that the bus stop on Route 6 - 450 Maunu Rd will be unavailable due to road works on Tuesday, October 17.

There will be no safe place to install a temporary bus stop, so passengers are being encouraged to walk to the stop that is before or after. The service will continue as normal the following day.





New bridge opens after flooding

A new $3.5 million, 60-metre bridge key to the Otiria and Moerewa flood scheme has opened to traffic. Construction of the Pokapu Rd bridge - on multiply-owned whānau land with the blessing of its shareholders - began in January. A dawn blessing ceremony was held at the site on October 7 ahead of the bridge’s official opening. Northland Regional councillor Geoff Crawford said the bridge was a critical part of a scheme designed to better protect the communities of Otiria and Moerewa from the adverse impacts of flooding.