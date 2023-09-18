Te Whatu Ora Te Tai Tokerau Mental Health and Addiction Services staff Maria West (service development manager - left) Janeen Prohl (consumer and family lead - centre), and Asian Health Services operations manager Grace Ryu with Tupu Tukaha Tupu Tutahi. Photo / Te Whatu Ora

A free, downloadable te reo Māori resource is being launched to help children and their whānau who have a parent with mental health and addiction issues. The booklet, Tupu Tūkaha Tupu Tūtahi, is the result of a collaborative effort between community members, kaiako, Te Whatu Ora, kaimahi and whānau. Te Whatu Ora Mental Health and Addictions Services Te Tai Tokerau Consumer & Family Leader Janeen Prohl said the resource was created to provide activities and content to help children to build their emotional resilience. The booklet is available online at www.northlanddhb.org.nz.

Boat accident

An elderly man was taken to Dargaville Hospital after his small vessel crashed in Ruawai on Sunday. He suffered moderate injuries and was towed back to shore in his boat. A police spokesperson said he was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

Path to safety

The Far North District Council has announced a new gravel walkway from State Highway 1 just south of Pukenui, along Houhora Heads Rd to the Houhora Heads (Wagener) Holiday Park, will provide greater safety for walkers and cyclists in the area.

Police scam warning

Police are warning people an email scam has re-emerged and references police and other justice sector partners. The email claims authorities have done a search of the email recipient’s computer and located explicit illegal material. The recipient is directed to reply within 48 hours or a warrant will be issued for their arrest. Police said anyone who receives the email should not reply under any circumstances.

Ditch the car

Northland Regional Council is challenging people to ditch their cars on Friday as it is World Car Free Day 2023. Council said in New Zealand, there are more than 1 billion car trips under 2km every year. Free bus travel will be available all day. To check out bus timetables visit www.citylinkwhangarei.co.nz and www.buslink.co.nz.

New bus service

A new bus service is starting in Whangaruru. The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Liftango collaboration will be running a few days a week, with the primary goal of making it easier for the community to access essential services in Whangārei. Te Poari o Ngātiwai and Liftango are committed to co-designing the service with the community. People are encouraged to attend a workshop at 6pm today at Tūparehuia Marae to share feedback about destinations, travel times, and how the service can best help people.