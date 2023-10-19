Northland Police investigating the homicide of Ruakākā man Teina Pickering are continuing to appeal for information to assist them in their enquiries.

People with any information on the homicide of Ruakākā man Teina Pickering are being asked to come forward.

On October 12, the body of Pickering, from Ruakākā, was discovered by a woman on Peter Snell Rd shortly after 4am.

Since then, two men, aged 28 and 29, were arrested over the weekend in connection with the case, and police are not seeking anyone else at this time.

Whangārei CIB Detective Inspector Al Symonds said in a statement police were asking for anyone with information who has not yet spoken to them to get in touch.

Symonds said police were also launching an online portal for any witnesses to upload relevant photos or video they might have of suspicious activity around Ruakākā leading up to, and after, the homicide occurring early on that day.

People with any information that could help assist their investigation, could access the portal at misty-river.nc3.govt.nz/

Additionally, police continue to ask anyone with general information that will assist the investigation to contact Police on 105, or by going online to police.govt.nz/use-105.

“Use the reference file number 231012/4721. Reports can also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111,” he said.

Half-price desexing

Whangārei Cat Rescue is offering half-price desexing. At a price of $30 for male cats and $35 for female cats, the rest of the cost is covered by the cat rescue. Stray and wild cats are free of charge where possible. To book, email whangarei@desexing.co.nz and mention you are booking for half-price desexing. The promotion doesn’t apply to pedigree cats, as it is targeted toward low-income owners and the most vulnerable cats.

Colour vote

The Whangārei Aquatic Centre is getting a fresh lick of paint and would like the public to vote on which colour the exterior walls should be. Vote between blue or green through a link on the Aquatic Centre Facebook page, or use this link: surveymonkey.com/r/PN93N9X

Street Market

The Waipū Street Market is on this Sunday, October 22 from 9am until 2pm. This is an event not to miss that features an array of Northland talent. Choose from 170 stalls, including artisan food, crafts, art, jewellery, clothing and more. A good place to grab a Christmas present or two and is perfect for stocking fillers. Located at the Celtic Barn and Caledonian Park.

Extension granted

Te Whatu Ora has extended Kerikeri Retirement Village’s rest home certification for a further four years following an ‘excellent’ audit. The Ministry said the village continued to successfully mitigate the nationwide shortage of registered nurses impacting all aged care providers. This was the third consecutive four-year extension granted to the village. Kerikeri Retirement Village chief executive Hilary Sumpter said it was a real credit to clinical nurse manager, Jarrah Tuoro and the rest of the team.

Markets return

The return of two of Whangārei’s most loved markets occurs this Friday and Saturday with the Artisans Market and the Canopy Night Market kicking off the warmer season at the Town Basin.

The Canopy Night Market will be open from 5pm until 8pm on Friday, October 20. Choose from an array of international and local cuisines for everyone’s palate while you groove to music from A2stix Duo. Saturday morning will see the return of the Artisans Market from 9am until 1.30pm where you can view and purchase a range of local artisans’ creations, from toys, soaps, art, crafts, homemade remedies and more.







