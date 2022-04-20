A tsunami siren sounded unexpectedly in Whangarei at about 12pm yesterday.

Mystery blaze razes shed

The cause of a fire which destroyed a large shed on Mangakaretu Rd, west of Kerikeri, cannot be determined, a fire investigator says. The blaze broke out about 10.30am Easter Monday, razing a shed measuring about 30m x 10m and containing a large amount of carpenter's tools, machinery, boat parts, books and native timber. All three trucks from the Kerikeri Fire Brigade attended with backup from Kāeo, Ōkaihau and Paihia. The contents were uninsured. Investigator Gary Beer said he was unable to determine the cause. The fire started during a period of heavy rain.

Car crashes into children's centre

Two people sustained minor injuries when a car crashed into a childcare centre in Kerikeri on Wednesday. The incident occurred just before 8am at New Shoots Children's Centre on Aranga Rd. Police, St John Ambulance and Kerikeri Fire Brigade attended. The vehicle came to rest with the passenger side wedged against a concrete block wall in the centre's carpark. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.

Arrest over aggravated robbery

A person was arrested in Hikurangi yesterday in relation to an aggravated robbery in Coopers Beach on Saturday. Police had put out a public appeal for information on a man wanted in relation to the robbery. Police were initially alerted to a vehicle travelling through Hikurangi that was also being sought. The Armed Offenders Squad responded, but the person was taken into custody without incident, a police spokesperson said.

Tsunami sounds unexpectedly

A tsunami siren sounded unexpectedly in Whangarei at about 12pm yesterday, but there were no tsunami alerts in place. Northpower were investigating the cause, which was not a test or known fault. Tsunami sirens are tested on a six-monthly basis, at the start and end of daylight saving. The last test was on Sunday April 3.