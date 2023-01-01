A road death on the Brynderwyns on Saturday took Northland’s 2022 road toll to 38.

Brynderwyn road death

A person died following a crash on State Highway 1, Brynderwyn, south of Whangārei about 2.30pm on Saturday.

Diversions were in place for several hours, as a crane was needed at the crash scene.

Southbound traffic was diverted through Waipū at The Braigh while the crash scene was cleared.

The death took Northland’s 2022 road toll to 38, ahead of the 33 who died on the region’s roads in 2021.

Heavy rain possible

A low to the north of the country is forecast to move slowly southwards to lie west of the North Island on Thursday and Friday, and will likely be bringing heavy rain and winds to Northland. As the low approaches, it is expected to bring strengthening east to northeast winds to northern New Zealand, and rain to much of the country, especially northern and western regions.

For Northland, there is moderate confidence that rainfall amounts and the wind strength will reach warning criteria on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Gala on today

The Mangawhai Gala is taking place today from 9am. Over 100 stalls will feature at the event, from local produce to arts, crafts, food trucks, rides, garden art and local musicians providing summer sounds. Located at Mangawhai Domain, 73 Moir Street.

Entry is $5 for adults and $2 for kids, or $15 per family (two adults and three kids), or $20 a car (up to five passengers).

Police seeking fatal crash witnesses

Police investigating a fatal crash in Whangārei last week are seeking help from the public.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Puna Rere Drive, Tikipunga around 8.50pm on Tuesday, December 27, where one of the three occupants, a youth, died at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Steve Chamberlain said the brown/silver 2006 Honda Civic was reported to be driving at speed before the crash.

“It overtook up to four vehicles while driving towards Tikipunga, lost control on a moderate bend, and rolled,” he said.

Police are seeking witnesses to the crash, the driving behaviour beforehand, or information from those who assisted after the crash, in order to help police piece together exactly what happened.

If you can help, contact police via 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’. Reference file number 221228/6671.

Craft pop-up extended

The Kiwi Made Crafts pop-up shop inside the old ASB Kaitāia building on Commerce St has been extended until January 14. It features arts and crafts from 16 local artisans, including fabric creations, gemstones, hand-crafted cards and journals, candles, soaps, jewellery, kawakawa and kumerahou remedies, calendars, photography and more. Hours are 9.30am - 5pm, Monday to Friday; 9am - 1pm, Saturday; and closed Sunday.