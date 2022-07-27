The Korna Store in Morningside, which was robbed by a group of youths. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Burglars and vandals

Two youths were arrested last night and one bitten by a police dog after vandalising cars near a Liquorland on Kamo Rd in Whangārei. Police were called out at around 6.30pm on Tuesday night after reports of two vehicles being vandalised by youth. Earlier that evening, at around 5pm, burglars had robbed The Korna Store dairy in Morningside stealing cash and cigarettes and fleeing with two stolen cars. The owner had locked himself in a room inside the dairy to hide from the intruders, and no other staff members were present. One customer was in the shop at the time, but managed to get out the door. "One jumped over the counter, they took smokes and cash. They took the till as well," the owner said. No arrests were made at the time but the cars were later found abandoned in Raumanga.

Water fluoridation

Whangārei District Council and Far North District will receive funding from the Government to add fluoride to their water supplies. The Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Act 2021 shifted the decision-making authority on community water fluoridation from local authorities to the director-general of health. Dr Ashley Bloomfield said fluoridation was proven to be a safe, affordable and effective method of preventing tooth decay. An $11.3 million fund is being rolled out to 14 councils across the country.

Hepatitis C tests

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand is offering free hepatitis C tests on World Hepatitis Day today. Up to 45,000 Kiwis are living with hepatitis C. It can cause unusual tiredness, joint pain, loss of appetite, nausea and abdominal pain. Some people don't notice symptoms until irreparable damage has occurred. It can be cured by a simple oral treatment that is free with a prescription. The hepatitis C finger-prick test is available at participating pharmacies: Unichem Onerahi Pharmacy, Orrs Unichem Pharmacy Ruakaka, Kawakawa Pharmacy, Kensington Pharmacy Ltd, Kāeo Chemist Ltd, Orrs Unichem Pharmacy Dargaville, Unichem Whangārei Pharmacy (Reyburn St), Unichem Kerikeri Pharmacy, Unichem Buchanans Pharmacy, Otaika Pharmacy, Unichem Kamo Pharmacy and Unichem Kamo Dispensary, Unichem Orrs Pharmacy Kaikohe and Shackleton Pharmacy. Māori health providers and mobile clinics also offer this service.

Kākāpō miss election

Kākāpō are out of the race for this year's Bird of the Year election. Forest & Bird announced voting for Bird of the Year 2022 will run from Monday, October 17 until Sunday, October 30 with the winner announced on Monday, October 31. Kākāpō will take a hiatus "to focus on family", the organisation said. Bats are also out after "causing a right flap in 2021".

Dargaville racecourse

The former Dargaville racecourse is a step closer to being developed into a new $450 million satellite settlement after elected members of the Kaipara District Council unanimously accepted a private plan change from the Dargaville Racing Club. The decision triggers the Resource Management Act process where the public will be notified. The consultation will run from August 29 to September 26.