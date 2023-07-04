Luka Young, from Kaitāia, accepts his award.

Two Northland butchers have secured a coveted spot at the grand final of the 2023 Pact Packaging Young Butcher and Anzco Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year competition. Luka Young from Pak’nSave Kaitāia placed first in the Pact Packaging Young Butcher category, and Anton Rameka from New World Regent in Whangārei claimed first spot in the Anzco Foods Butcher Apprentice category at last weekend’s qualifier. Young has been a qualified butcher since 2015 and said it was a good feeling to win and be rewarded for the time and effort put into something.

Anton Rameka felt over the moon to win.

Rameka is halfway through his butchery apprenticeship and felt over the moon to win. Contestants put their butchery skills to the test by boning, trimming, slicing and dicing their way through a two-hour competition. The Pact Packaging Young Butcher of the Year and the Anzco Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year will receive a coveted trophy and an all-expenses-paid trip to the World Butchers’ Challenge in 2025.

Rates take to jump 6.78 per cent

Far North District councillors have agreed to increase the district’s total rates take for 2023/24 by 6.78 per cent, less than the 8.63 per cent increase initially proposed in the Annual Plan. The rates increase applies to the total amount of rates the council requires for operational expenditure. It does not mean all ratepayers’ will see their rates rise by 6.78 per cent. The increase was confirmed when councillors adopted the Annual Plan for 2023/24 during a meeting last Thursday. Far North Kahika Moko Tepania said councillors were very aware many residents were struggling to pay their bills due to high inflation and the cost-of-living crisis. He said the rates rise was a tough decision for the council as it did not want to increase financial demands on residents but needed to consider the wider implications of council spending.

$270 million for safety work

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says confirmed funding for major New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) infrastructure projects will provide added certainty for communities and businesses in Northland. The Government confirmed that it is committed to delivering the Whangārei to Port Marsden Highway Safety Improvements which includes $270 million for safety improvements between Tarewa Rd in Whangārei and the SH15 Port Marsden Highway roundabout. Mark Kinvig, national manager of infrastructure delivery Waka Kotahi said the project will provide additional safety measures including road widening, centre-median barriers, turnaround facilities, improved passing lanes, a shared path and signalised crossings in urban Whangārei. Construction is expected to begin in late 2025 subject to all necessary approvals.



