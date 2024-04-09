One of two cockroaches found in a block of Woolworths Everyday cheese bought from the Okara Park store. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Woolworths New Zealand has further responded to a Whangārei man’s complaint of finding two cockroaches in a one kg pack of the brand’s Everyday cheese. A spokesperson for the company said it was difficult to properly investigate the complaint because the customer hadn’t contacted Woolworths yet or provided the product in question. However, they said it was unlikely the insect had come from its supply chain. They had not received any other similar complaints. Woolworths stressed the cheese was manufactured in New Zealand and there was no link to Australia.

Waipapa shed fire suspicious

A shed fire in Waipapa, Kerikeri, on Tuesday morning is being treated as suspicious. Firefighters extinguished the fire within an hour. Fire Investigator Jason Goffin said police were called to the site and are jointly investigating a suspicious fire at a commercial workshop the same morning.

Falling dam level spurs water use caution

For the first time in more than a year, the water is running out of Whangārei’s Whau Valley Dam faster than it is being replenished by rain. The dam is sitting at 67 per cent full and the levels are dropping at about 10 per cent a month. Whangārei District Council says residents need to keep an eye on their water use.

Love Food Hate Waste workshop

Join EcoSolutions at Kamo High School today from 5.30pm for a Love Food Hate Waste workshop. Learn how to maximise your food, save money and reduce waste with a fun seasonal cooking and information workshop. Taste testing and resources are included. Tickets can be purchased through Eventfinda for $10 each. There will also be workshops in June, September and November.

NZ Highwaymen to play in Whangārei

The NZ Highwaymen - Dennis Marsh, Eddie Low, Gray Bartlett and Brendan Dugan - are back in Northland in June for a gig at school. The Highwaymen are about to embark on a Winter Tour after more than 10,000 tickets were sold for their nationwide tour in May/June and November last year, which included a show in Kerikeri. The four country legends’ 20-date tour stops in Northland on June 15 for a show at Whangārei Boys’ High School Auditorium from 7pm. Visit www.nzhighwaymen.com to find the outlets where you can buy tickets.

Te Rarawa Rugby Club lease renewal

Te Rarawa Rugby Club is seeking a new 30-year ground lease to extend its existing use over part of the Rarawa Memorial Domain Recreation Reserve in Ahipara. The club has been based at the reserve since 1985. To make a submission on the lease proposal visit the council’s Have your say webpage or email submissions@fndc.govt.nz.



