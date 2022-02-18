Guilty plea over meth precursor

Karla Anne Puddick, 39, pleaded guilty in Whangarei District Court to possessing Contact NT, a product containing pseudoephedrine and a precursor substance used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine. The charge relates to a search of her car in Kerikeri on December 13, 2020, where she was stopped by police about 4.45pm. Earlier that morning, members of the public reported seeing Puddick asleep in her car on the side of SH1 near Kāeo. The vehicle's lights were on and its engine still running. According to a summary of facts, Puddick drove on December 11, 2020, from Auckland to Northland, where she stole the Contact NT from an associate's remote rural address. She was heading back there on December 13 but fell asleep en route.

Her arrest in Kerikeri was for driving while suspended but prompted a search of her (borrowed) vehicle. The Contact NT was found among her possessions in the car, as were 1.5g of meth and a methamphetamine pipe, for which she was also charged.

The Crown withdrew the two more minor charges following her guilty plea to the charge relating to the Contact NT. In conjunction with Puddick, police arrested three men and charged them with a raft of offences including for alleged unlawful possession of firearms, drug dealing, and methamphetamine manufacture. They have each pleaded not guilty. Their case will be heard at a jury trial later this year.

Crash and road rage injuries

Three people were injured in a serious road rage incident near Kerikeri, involving a crash followed by an alleged assault on one of the drivers. The incident occurred about 1.20pm on Waipapa Rd as a Regent Training Centre van and a BMW car were travelling west. It is thought the vehicles collided after one tried to pass the other. Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson, of Mid North police, said the van came to rest on its side while the car ended up on its roof. Both drivers suffered moderate injuries and one of the eight students in the van sustained a minor injury to one finger. The cause of the crash was still being investigated, Robinson said. Following the crash there was an altercation between the two parties involved. It was alleged some of the students from the van assaulted the driver and sole occupant of the car, adding to his injuries sustained in the crash. Police had recovered a hammer and were investigating how that had been used in the incident. There were reports one of the occupants of the van had used it to further damage the other vehicle. Robinson said no charges had been laid as yet because the priority at the time was clearing the road and ensuring the wellbeing of the injured drivers. Both were taken to Bay of Islands Hospital for treatment. Police knew the identities of everyone involved, he said.

Whānau Ora vax drive postponed

A month-long vaccination campaign in Northland by Auckland-based Whānau Ora mobile vaccination teams has been postponed. A convoy of 20 vehicles and 70 kaimahi (workers) were to have left Henderson and travelled to Kaitaia, Kaikohe and Whangārei on Sunday to support vaccination efforts of local Māori health providers. They were to have stayed until March 24. A previous, week-long vaccination drive by Te Whānau o Waipareira and Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency in December delivered more than 1200 jabs across Northland. It is understood the follow-up campaign has been postponed amid concerns about the risk of spreading the Omicron variant and demands on staff time in Auckland. A new date will be set next month.

Two hurt by ballast tank blast

Two people were injured when a boat ballast tank exploded on Ness Rd, Waipapa, about 12.15pm on Friday. Kerikeri Fire Brigade senior station officer Andy Hamberger said two men were welding a bracket inside a boat at a private address when the heat caused the tank to explode, knocking both men over. One suffered a leg injury and was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital, while the other appeared to be concussed. It was fortunate the tank had not turned into shrapnel, he said. The Northland Rescue Helicopter was dispatched from Whangārei but was stood down when it was not needed. There was nothing flammable and no fire involved.

Show focuses on colonisation

A new photo exhibition opening today at Waitangi Treaty Grounds explores the casualties of colonisation. Photographer Bruce Connew spent several years roaming memorials and gravestones of Aotearoa's 19th century colonial wars, resulting in the 79 images on show. Treaty Grounds curator Caitlin Timmer-Arends said the exhibition delved deeper into subjects featured in Te Rau Aroha Museum of the Price of Citizenship about the New Zealand Wars, offering a chance for in-depth reflection on the language of colonisation and how New Zealanders had been shaped by the memorials of those conflicts. The exhibition will be open until May 22.

59yo trespassed at Waitangi

A 59-year-old man has been arrested for trespassing at Waitangi. Police say he was one of a number of people congregating in the area of Hobson's memorial on Tuesday who refused to leave after being trespassed. He was arrested for wilful trespass and released with a formal warning.

Social posts lead to graffiti suspects

Kerikeri police are talking to five suspects aged 14-17 after a spate of graffiti around the town on February 14. The new skate ramp at Kerikeri Domain, the Turner Centre, Kerikeri High School, and various buildings around the Bunnings carpark were all spray-painted with tags and in some cases crudely rendered penises. Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson said the youths had been identified from posts on social media. ''We're grateful to the public who've fed information through to the high school and to police.'' It is understood the youths posted photos of themselves carrying out the graffiti attack on Instagram.