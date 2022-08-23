Police arrest a woman in central Whangārei yesterday after she allegedly pointed an imitation firearm in public. Photo / Jaime Lyth

A woman was arrested in Whangārei yesterday shortly after allegedly waiving an imitation gun in public. Police received a report of a person presenting a firearm in public just after 10am on Tuesday. Police and Citysafe staff attended and located a group of three women inside a business on Cameron St in Whangārei. One woman was arrested by police on unrelated matters. An imitation firearm was also found in her Toyota Rav and recovered by police.

Firetruck breaks down

Whangārei firefighters became stuck at an incident after the water pump on their 24-year-old relief appliance got stuck in gear. After extinguishing a fire on Sunday morning firefighters had to wait for a mechanic to arrive and safely remove the relief truck to workshops for repairs. With two fire trucks now at the workshop for repair Whangārei is down to only two working fire trucks which means there is now no spare truck for emergency callback staff or breakdown contingencies.

Quilt, Textile Art Extravaganza

The Whangārei Patchworkers and Quilters Club will hold their annual Quilt and Textile Art Extravaganza at Forum North from September 9-11. There will be demonstrations, displays, merchants and raffles throughout the day. Visitors can see traditional quilts, art quilts and textile art. Cakes and coffee will also be available to purchase at the event. Entry is $5.

Slip status uncertain

It is not yet known when a slip that has closed West Coast Rd near Kohukohu can be repaired, seriously affecting Panguru and Mitimiti residents who must detour via Broadwood to access the Hokianga Ferry and other facilities. Subsidence on the road has impacted both lanes and road crews have confirmed that the slip is still moving. This has prevented engineers from thoroughly assessing the damage. The slip comes just a month after temporary repairs were completed on another underslip that reduced West Coast Rd to one lane near Waipuna Marae.

Freshwater management plan

Northland Regional Council is working on new plans for freshwater management in the region. Sediment and E. coli are the two greatest threats to freshwater health throughout Northland as the deadline for implementing national policy directives to stop further degradation looms. Under the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020, regional councils have until the end of 2024 to notify new plans aimed at maintaining or improving freshwater. NRC chief executive Malcolm Nicolson said creating a new Freshwater Plan will set a new direction for the way freshwater is treated and will include new rules for activities that impact on freshwater. "Freshwater has long been managed as a resource to use and not as a taonga to treasure and as a result, many of our freshwater ecosystems are in a dire state," Nicolson said. Wider public engagement on the Freshwater Plan would take place before a draft was then released for public feedback in mid-2023.

Correction

An article in The Northern Advocate on August 5 said Farrand Orchards in Kerikeri failed in a bid to overturn an Employment Relations Authority (ERA) ruling the company was wrong to terminate a trainee orchard manager after a 90-day trial period. It should have said the company was wrong to terminate the manager before a 90-day trial period. The error is regretted.