Northland news in brief; willow and poplar sale, truck rolls, person hit by car

Northland Regional Council is selling poplars and willows from its Mata nursery near Whangārei, above, for the winter planting season.

Northland Regional Council is resuming its sale of poplars and willows. The council says the benefits the two species offer is one of the reasons its sells both at low cost from its Mata nursery near Whangārei. Preventing erosion at source - for both environmental and economic reasons - is one of the reasons the regional council has invested heavily in its 16-hectare poplar and willow nursery. Every year at about this time the NRC invites landowners with erosion-prone properties from Topuni north to order heavily-subsidised poplar and willow poles from the Flyger Rd nursery for the approaching winter planting season. A poplar or willow tree will cost between $4.60 to $14.40 (GST inclusive), depending on size and whether it's planted for erosion control or another purpose.

Anyone interested in securing poles should contact a member of the council's land management staff on (0800) 002 004 or email: nursery@nrc.govt.nz to arrange a consultation and free planting plan.

Truck roll closes road

A coastal road in the Far North was partly blocked for much of Monday after a container truck rolled. The crash occurred at about 7.15am on Matauri Bay Rd, between Hauriri Rd and Taraire Rd. Cavalli fire chief Peter Cullen said the driver was shaken but unhurt. The road remained partially blocked until a crane arrived from Whangārei to lift the container and right the truck. It was the third time a truck had rolled at that corner in the past two years, Cullen said. It was believed to be transporting china clay from the quarry near Matauri Bay.

Car crash injuries

A person received minor injuries after being hit by a car on Three Mile Bush Rd in Kamo on Monday. Fire, police and paramedics attended the crash at about 3.30pm. A police spokesman said it appeared that one person had received an injury to their hand and was treated at the scene.

Pink Ribbon appeal

Food personality Annabelle White is encouraging Northlanders to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast to support Kiwis affected by breast cancer. Pink Ribbon Breakfast is Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's largest annual fundraising campaign. Each May, thousands of Kiwis come together to raise vital funds for the charity. Breast cancer is the most common cancer for New Zealand women, with around 160 in the Northland DHB area diagnosed with it annually. The money raised from every Pink Ribbon Breakfast goes towards ground-breaking research, awareness and education programmes, and patient support services. For more information and to register to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, visit www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz

Amotai agreement

The Far North District Council has signed a kawenate (relationship agreement) with Amotai, a national organisation connecting Māori and Pasifika-owned businesses with buyers of goods and services. Amotai holds a national database of Māori and Pasifika businesses that are ready for work and helps councils and other organisations engage with them. Outgoing chief executive Shaun Clarke said the agreement would boost the council's efforts to generate social, economic, cultural and environmental benefits from the goods and services it procured.

Aquifer survey goes ahead

Aerial electromagnetic (AEM) surveying of the Aupōuri aquifer will go ahead in November this year. The Te Hiku Water Study project team - which represents iwi, the community, landowners and councils - confirmed arrangements for a combination of aerial surveying and drilling of groundwater bores to build a better picture of the aquifer and help identify the best ways to balance environmental protection, the increased demand for water and events such as droughts. AEM involves flying over the land with a loop system suspended beneath a helicopter. Transmitters on the loop send electromagnetic signals underground and sensors measure the behaviour of the returning signals. The project idea came from the Te Hiku community and is now part of water studies in the Northland region being conducted by Aqua Intel Aotearoa (AIA), a collaboration between Kānoa - the delivery arm of the Provincial Growth Fund, and GNS Science. Co-funding is provided by Northland Regional Council, Far North District Council, Ngai Takoto and Te Aupōuri.