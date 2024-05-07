Indi-Lee Ruddel, a 14-year-old surfer from Northland, continues to do well at the ISA Junior World Surfing Championships. Photo / Denise Piper

Hokianga residents can get access to free public Wi-Fi following a rollout of the Far North District Council’s Nothing-But-Net programme. The programme has been running since 2021 and coordinates the installation of high-speed fibre by Chorus along with Wi-Fi access points, allowing anyone to connect to the internet wirelessly. In the coming months, the programme will continue to extend Wi-Fi access to Far North residents and visitors with plans to create community hubs at marae, town squares, along cycle trials, and at health centres.

Court rules on units

A court has ruled 87 sections in the Marsden City subdivision, south of Whangārei, should be valued as separate units. Owner Marsden City Limited Partnership tried to argue the land should be valued as one farming operation, worth $13 million, rather than as individual sections worth a total of $32m, because the area is currently farmed. But Whangārei District Council argued the land has value in its subdivision, which has been created with services including new roads and streetlights. The Land Valuation Tribunal recently sided with the council, finding the farming operation was relatively temporary and the land was likely bought by Marsden City Limited Partnership in 2017 for its subdivision potential. The council says the higher value represents a rates bill of about $50,000 more than the lower value.

Missing memorial plaque

Northland Police are appealing to members of the public to assist them in locating the memorial plaque of Constable Neil Mcleod, which was taken from the Maungawhare Wharf sight. The plaque bears details of how the constable was shot and killed by drunken gumdigger Henry Funcke in 1890. If you have any information on the plaque’s whereabouts contact 105 and reference file number 240330/4165.

Whangārei surfer progresses

Whangārei junior surfer Indi-Lee Ruddell has continued her success at the International Surfing Association’s Junior World Surfing Championships. The 14-year-old progressed through her round 2 heat of the under-16 girls’ division in El Salvador, by finishing second out of four surfers in the competition. She will next surf on Thursday NZT. Three days into the 12-day competition, New Zealand is ranked first equal with 21 other countries.

Peanuts recall

NZ Food Safety have issued a warning for those who purchased Value Pack Salted Roasted Peanuts since Aprill 11 to check if they are part of a batch that was recalled on April 5. This after Prolife Foods recalled specific batches of products containing peanuts last month, over concerns they could contain higher than permitted levels of aflatoxins. NZ Food Safety said the products were released erroneously and they are investigating. Products affected are Value Pack (VP) Roasted Salted Peanuts (400g) with best-before dates of 08 OCT 2024 and 15 OCT 2024 and were sold at various stores nationwide. Visit New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page for more information

Water main upgrade

Whangārei District Council is performing a water main upgrade on Powhiri Avenue, in Regent with work beginning on Thursday, May 9. Resident access will be provided as necessary, and the entire street will be open after hours and on weekends. The work is expected to take around four weeks to complete.











