Northland news in brief: Where to get your Birdsong poetry book; and no Northern Advocate on Good Friday

Wordsmith Tony Clemow and Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre's Robert Webb with the book of poems, Flights of Fantasy in Birdsong, that is a fundraiser for the centre. Photo / Tania Whyte

Flights of Fantasy in Birdsong – a book of poems about 100 birds, written by Whangārei wordsmith Tony Clemow, can be obtained from the Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre and The Piggery bookshop on Walton St for $40. Entire proceeds go toward the Maunu-based bird recovery centre which is voluntarily-run relying on sponsorship and saves, nurses and releases thousands of birds.

No paper on Good Friday

There will be no Northern Advocate published tomorrow, Good Friday.

Good Friday and Christmas Day are the only days the Advocate does not publish, apart from Sundays. The Advocate will be back in shops and mail boxes on Saturday.

Apprenticeship challenges

Building and carpentry apprentices from across Northland will battle it out on Saturday, April 10 at the New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM. Competing for the title of Northland's NZCB Apprentice Challenge winner and a spot in the national final, the apprentices will be tasked with completing a challenging project over eight hours that will put their skills to the test.

The event will be held at Canopy Bridge, Town Basin, Whangarei and is open to the public to attend and support local building talent. The event begins at 8am and the best time to attend is from 3pm onwards, with Northland's Apprentice Challenge 2021 winner being announced around 5pm.

The Northland event is one of 19 regional NZCB Apprentice Challenges being held around the country on April 10, with the winner representing the region in the national NZCB Apprentice Challenge at the NZCB Annual Conference and Expo in Wellington on June11-12.

Manuhiri heading to Kaikohe

Thousands of manuhiri will be heading to Kaikohe this Easter as the Whangārei and Kaikohe Stakes (Northern New Zealand regions) of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints host their Hui Tau 2021 restoration event and celebrations at Northland College.

Organisers say they are on track to reach 3500 nationwide registrations, with up to 2000 non-registered attendees also expected over the weekend. People will be travelling from as far away as Christchurch, and from all over the North Island.

For more info go to www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/hui-tau-2021