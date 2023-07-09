Whau Valley Dairy sold a winning Lotto ticket for Saturday night's draw.

A Whangārei Lotto player is one of 15 nationwide to win $17,514 each in Lotto Second Division on Saturday. The winning ticket was sold at the Whau Valley Dairy. Anyone who bought their ticket from the store should check their ticket as soon as possible. Two ticket-holders from Auckland and Lower Hutt won half a million dollars each in Division One. A player in Masterton won $200,000 in Strike Four. Powerball wasn’t won and jackpots to $8 million for Wednesday night’s draw.

Raw milk recall

Raw drinking milk producer Dreamview Creamery Real is recalling specific batches as the product may contain listeria. The milk is sold via home deliveries. Please visit New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page at mpi.govt.nz/food-safety for more information about batch details. Anyone who has purchased any of the affected product is advised not to consume it. Customers should return the product to Dreamview Creamery Real for a full refund. New Zealand Food Safety acting deputy director-general Jenny Bishop said listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems and elderly people.

Community centre opens

The doors to Bupa Totara Gardens’ new community centre opened on Friday. The centre will become a hub for the community, which is forecast to grow to more than 150 next year when Bupa’s new care home opens on-site. The centre boasts communal lounge areas, a movie room, a billiards table, a gym, a putting green and an outdoor barbecue area. Bupa managing director Pedro Sanchez said the new community centre meant residents have a place to come together and build strong bonds of friendship.

Iwi calls for resourcing regarding caulerpa

Te Iwi o Ngātiwai has called for greater resourcing towards iwi response to caulerpa after the invasive seaweed was found near Kawau Island following its discovery in Rāwhiti. Ngātiwai Trust Board chairman Aperahama Kerepeti-Edwards said there was a need for local resourcing to co-ordinate the efforts as hapū and iwi in the management of its spread. Last Thursday, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) divers found patches of suspected caulerpa in a large area at Iris Shoal, northwest of Kawau Island. Kerepeti-Edwards said Te Iwi o Ngātiwai remained frustrated with biosecurity breaches that put Te Iwi o Ngātiwai at the epicentre of foreign pest outbreaks, hence their call to be able to lead their own biosecurity approaches according to tikanga. Biosecurity New Zealand said it is planning immediate actions after the find.