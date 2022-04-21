Time is almost up for free parking in the Whangārei city centre. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei District Council's six weeks of free parking in the city centre comes to end on Tuesday. The council-provided free parking kicked off on March 14 as a way to help revive the central business district as Covid kept customers at bay. Parking is free in all of the council's off-street car parks, on-road metered parking spaces, the John St car park building and the John and James St car parks.

Kerikeri road closures

Two busy Kerikeri roads will be closed at night between April 26 to May 4 for resurfacing. The work will be undertaken first on Kerikeri Rd and will then move onto Hobson Ave. Traffic management and detours will be in place nightly when works begin at 7pm. Work on Kerikeri Rd will start outside the BP service station and continue through to the roundabout at the intersection of Butler Rd and Hobson Ave. This work will run from April 27 to May 1. Work on Hobson Ave is scheduled to begin at 7pm on May 2 and will continue through to May 4.

New sailing CEO

The R. Tucker Thompson Sailing Trust has appointed a new chief executive. Jo Lynch brings extensive senior leadership experience in adventure tourism, marketing and management, and has a strategic focus for the not-for-profit Trust. As a young girl, Lynch watched the launch of the R. Tucker Thompson from the beach in Mangawhai in 1985. More than 36 years later, she has returned as kaitiaki to lead the organisation, the ship, her people and the project. Of Ngāti Wai, Ngati Whatua and European descent, Lynch returned to Northland from Wānaka, where she had a long career in the snow sports industry.

Kai Ora initiatives

Kai Ora and its partners welcome applications from communities seeking support for initiatives that lift the availability of healthy kai and increase community resilience. Community groups, whānau trusts, social enterprises and small businesses can apply for up to $5000 from April 8. Funding decisions are expected to be announced in time for the prime planting season, July 2022. Since 2015, the Kai Ora Fund has supported nearly 200 grassroots projects and community-led activities across Northland to tackle food security. An example project is the Northland Edible Garden Trail, funded by the Kai Ora Fund in 2021 and run as a not-for-profit event by The Far North Resilient Communities Charitable Trust. The closing date for applications is June 1. For more information or to apply, visit the Mahitahi Hauora website or contact Mahi Tahi Hauora on kaiora@mahitahihauora.co.nz or (09) 438 1015.