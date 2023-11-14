Whangārei Speedway is providing the perfect venue for Santa to visit. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei Speedway is hosting the Whangārei Christmas Parade on December 16 at 278 Port Rd. They are still looking for parade participants, so get your group, workplace or family and friends together to help create the event. Contact Moana on 021 081 81593 if you have a float to register. Festivities will begin at 9am and continue till 2pm, with the parade starting at 11am. There will be live music, food and drinks, raffles, photo opportunities with Santa and kids’ entertainment.

Disability insights sought

Whangārei District Council is on the lookout for seven people to join its Disability Advisory Group, which helps deliver change and better services for people with disabilities. You can apply on the Whangārei District Council website.

Free health checks

Ngāti Hine Health Trust is out this week offering free general health checks. There will be one on Wednesday, November 15 at Pipiwai Sports Complex (3256 Pipiwai Rd, Pipiwai) from 10am until 2pm. All inquiries about the health checks can be referred to the hauora team on 0800 737 573

Hearty volunteers needed

Big-hearted volunteers will be out in full force in February 2024 as part of the Heart Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Big Heart Appeal, which kicks off once again on streets across New Zealand. The foundation is calling on people able to volunteer a few hours of their time on February 23 and 24 as street collectors. Visit the Heart Foundation website to sign up.

Big rise in car insurance cost

Consumer NZ surveying has found premiums for comprehensive car insurance have increased up to 38 per cent since 2021. Consumer is urging New Zealanders to shop around for their car insurance as a result. It says the significant increase in premiums is likely due to the payout insurers faced after Cyclone Gabrielle, as well as rising inflation.

Swinging show at Kerikeri

A raunchy new stage show from the devious minds of Siobhan Marshall (Outrageous Fortune) and Millen Baird (Auckland Daze) is coming to Kerikeri. Brian ‘n’ Bronwyn will play for one night only at the Turner Centre, Theatre Bar on Saturday, December 9 at 8pm. The show revolves around an Australian swinging couple who resort to wooing their customers in a haphazard attempt to rekindle their lost love. Tickets are $40 available at iTicket and the Turner Centre Box Office.

Kaitāia fire possible arson

Police are investigating a fire for possible arson that occurred at a commercial address on Church Rd in Kaitāia on Monday at around 7.20pm.