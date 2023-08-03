Powerball may not have been won but a Whangārei player hasn't gone home empty-handed.

A Lotto ticket sold at Countdown Regent was among 22 nationally to win $15,805 in the second division on Wednesday night. Powerball was not struck on Wednesday and will be worth a whopping $26 million on Saturday.

Apprentice electricians to compete

The Master Electricians Apprentice Challenge about to unfold in Whangārei has hit a record-breaking number of entries. More than 280 electrical apprentices will showcase their skills, knowledge, and innovation this Friday at the Northland Cricket Centre on Okara Dr - the first time a regional heat has been held in the district. One of the judges is former Northlander Harmony Court, who took out the overall winner title in 2017, aged 24, and was the first-ever female winner of the event. The finals will be held as part of the Master Electricians Annual Conference between August 24 and 27 in Auckland.

Who owns Air Supply?

The Northland Harbourmaster is trying to locate the owner of a damaged vessel called Air Supply currently aground in Parua Bay. Any information to help find the owner can be relayed via 0800 002 004 or email mooringsadmin@nrc.govt.nz

Pharmacy help in demand

Nearly 3500 Northlanders have used a newly funded health service encouraging visits to a local pharmacist for advice and medicine for minor health conditions rather than waiting for doctor appointments. Thirty-six pharmacies in the region offer the Community Pharmacy Minor Health Conditions Service which was launched by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand on June 12 and will run until September 30. Belinda Edwards, Te Whatu Ora acting business manager primary care in Te Tai Tokerau, said the winter scheme had been introduced in areas with hospitals experiencing the busiest emergency departments and other consistent and persistent challenges.

Arson suspected

Arson is believed to be the cause of a house fire on Worth St in Kaitāia. Two appliances from the Kaitāia Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to the property at 9.35am to extinguish the fire that reportedly started in one of the bedrooms. Chief fire officer Craig Rogers said the property was unoccupied as the house was being demolished as it had been damaged beyond repair in a fire a while back.

North science fair coming up

The 2023 Central Northland Science Fair will be open to the public at Forum North, Whangārei, from August 29 to 31. Judging will take place on August 28 followed by a prizegiving the next day at 7pm in the Capitaine Bougainville Theatre. For more details visit: centralnorthlandsciencefair.co.nz







