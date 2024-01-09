Whangārei Heads artist Justine D'Anvers with the feature piece of her exhibition, My Place - Our Place, which is a large diptych referencing a Google earth image of Whangārei Heads.

Whangārei Heads artist Justine D’Anvers is showcasing the area’s landscape through her solo exhibition, My Place - Our Place. D’Anvers described the free exhibition as featuring a curated collection of paintings that “highlight a fierce yet fragile balance that nature presents through the eyes of the artist”. My Place - Our Place opens on January 16 at Reyburn House Art Gallery in the Whangārei Town Basin from 5pm to 7pm during which people are able to meet D’Anvers and discuss her work. Otherwise the exhibition is open to the public from 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday and 10am to 2pm on Sunday.

The all-clear has been given for beachgoers to swim and collect shellfish at the north end of Tokerau Beach, Whatuwhiwhi. The Far North District Council warned beachgoers against the activities after a pump failure caused a wastewater spill near the beach on January 2. However, daily testing following the wastewater spill shows the water quality has returned to normal, and signs warning users not to swim or collect shellfish will be removed.

An alleged longstanding neighbour dispute in a sought-after lifestyle development area has landed in the criminal court. Gilbert Courtney, of Harris Road, Glenbervie, has been charged with one charge of threats to kill and one charge of presenting a firearm at his neighbour Jared Wild on January 1, 2024. The 75-year-old appeared before Judge Greg Davis at the Whangārei District Court and was remanded on bail until January 31 when he will be expected to enter a plea.

A couple in their 80s were taken to Whangārei Hospital with critical and serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 14 on Tuesday. The crash happened between the intersections of Tangowahine Settlement Rd East and Ounuwhao Rd after 7am. Northland Serious Crash Investigator Jeff Cramp believed the vehicle had crossed the centre line but said speed wasn’t a factor. Police are continuing to investigate.

A treasure trove of historic photos - including images of the late Dame Whina Cooper - have been repatriated to New Zealand. The photos depicting Māori life from the early 20th century are part of the Fairfax newspaper archive. They were shipped to America as part of an ill-fated digitisation project and almost ended up in landfill after the US company went under. The Duncan Miller Gallery in Los Angeles - which specialises in 20th and 21st-century photos - saved the images and has been working since to restore and return them to New Zealand. They have been handed over to the National Library of New Zealand in Wellington.