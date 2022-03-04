Northland news in brief: Whangārei breaks summer record, call for blood donors

Elected Kaipara District Council members inspect the Waiatua Dam. Photo / Supplied

The Waiatua Dam may be the solution to end the Dargaville and Baylys Beach water shortages, according to a preliminary investigation commissioned by Kaipara District Council. Elected members considered two options at their February meeting, ruling out joining the Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust scheme in favour of further investigating the Waiatua Dam option on Opanake Rd. The council allocated $100,000 for further investigation into possible water storage options. Mayor Dr Jason Smith described the decision to focus on the Waiatua Dam as a "no-brainer". He said Waiatua is an existing storage facility that they had already spent capital to build and would cost less than a quarter of the Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust scheme. The dam would be heightened by 1.3m to increase available storage to 337,000cu m and water would supplement - not replace - the existing supply drawn from the Kaihu River and Waiparataniwha Stream. Water would flow naturally into the dam during the winter and it would hold enough water to meet all Baylys Beach and Dargaville's current needs for a period of three months if no other water was available.

Assault inquiry

Police are investigating an alleged assault in Whangārei Heads over the weekend. A police spokesperson said the incident occurred at a Taraunui Rd property in Parua Bay about 11pm on Saturday. The Advocate understands a birthday party was taking place - reportedly an 18th - and a large number of teenagers were seen at the house. The spokesperson said they were liaising with the complainant with regards to a resolution. They said no further information was available at this time.

Covid cases in hospital

Five people are in hospital with Covid-19 in Northland - which equates to less than 1 per cent of the region's total number of active cases. Northland recorded 515 new cases in the last 24 hours up to 6am on Friday. Of these, 243 are in the Far North, 201 in Whangārei, and 71 in Kaipara. Five people have been hospitalised in Northland from a total of 3229 active cases in the region. The information provided by the district health board did not specify whether any of the five patients were in intensive care. There were 22,535 new Covid-19 cases reported nationally and a further five deaths. The deaths were of patients in Tauranga, Waikato, Dunedin, and two in Middlemore. All five had unrelated medical conditions and had tested positive for Covid-19.

Long hot spell

Whangārei along with Auckland and Hamilton have all broken their summer records for the number of hot days during December-February. A hot day is being defined as a day with the maximum temperature at or above 25C. Whangārei is sitting at 56 days, Auckland at 60 days and Hamilton also at 60 days.

Power trust ownership review

The Northpower Electric Power Trust has announced an ownership review of Northpower Limited. The review is undertaken every five years and consumers connected to Northpower's electricity network in Kaipara and Whangārei can make submissions on the ownership model of the company. The trust will hold a series of public meetings in March. Meetings for those with vaccination passes will be held at 11am on March 17 in the Dargaville Town Hall; March 21 in the Mangawhai Domain Hall; March 24 at Cobham Oval, Whangārei; and March 25 via Zoom. To request a Zoom link please email nept@plusca.co.nz. People can make submissions via the same email address or by collecting a submission form and ownership review document from Plus Chartered Accountants, on Bank St, and email it to the address or post a submission in writing to Submission to the Trustees, Northpower Electric Power Trust, PO Box 1609, Whangārei 0140 - no later than 4pm on April 28. People wanting to speak to their submission can do so at a public hearing at 11am on May 26 at McKay Stadium.

Blood drive

The New Zealand Blood Service says it is preparing for the impact of Omicron to be felt in its donor centres and mobile drives across Aotearoa. The service is calling on people in good health to book an appointment to donate this month to help secure blood stock levels in New Zealand as Omicron peaks. Throughout March the service has made plans to increase blood stocks over its usual levels to help ensure it is in a strong position to continue to meet demand in the coming weeks. Asuka Burge, national marketing and communication manager for the New Zealand Blood Service, said blood only lasts 35 days, hence their call for healthy people to donate now. To book an appointment visit nzblood.co.nz, download the app, or call 0800 448 325.

Brain injury awareness

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, which is about shedding light on what is often an invisible injury. In Northland, Brain Injury NZ supports more than 700 clients from Wellsford to Cape Reinga. Every 15 minutes a New Zealander sustains a traumatic brain injury and almost all New Zealanders know somebody who has been affected. This campaign is about spreading awareness about brain injury. Brain Injury NZ president Iain Watkins said people with brain injuries are often frustrated when family and friends say things like "you look normal to me". "One of the biggest problems with brain injury, whether accidental or acquired, is there is no visible outward sign that there is anything wrong. In fact, to others around them, they look quite normal." For more information go to https://www.brain-injury.nz/.