Whangārei A&P Society Scholarship winner Michael Robinson.

The $9000 Whangārei A&P Society Scholarship has been awarded to Michael Robinson. Robinson will be studying a Bachelor of Ag Commerce at Lincoln University next year in line with his long-term goal to work in Northland’s agricultural sector like his mum, Kim Robinson. Judges described Robinson as down to earth, motivated and passionate. The scholarship is how the Whangārei A&P Society shows its commitment to sharing rural excellence and knowledge among communities.

Livestock theft charge

Summer Johnson from Bay of Islands Animal Rescue appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday charged with theft of livestock or other animal. She pleaded not guilty and elected trial by jury. If found guilty, she faces up to seven years in prison. Johnson is due to reappear in December.

Future prospects

Labour Party deputy leader Kelvin Davis says if he doesn’t retain Te Tai Tokerau, it’s haere rā. Davis said if Labour doesn’t win on Saturday, there’s still work to do in Opposition as a constituent MP – even though the real change comes from being a minister. But without the support of the constituents there’s no point in hanging around, he indicated. Davis said his preference is to still be there and still have the mandate of the people.

Two taken to hospital

Two people were transported to hospital after an assault at an address on Kemp Rd in Kerikeri at around 7.51pm on Tuesday. A police spokesperson said alcohol was a factor, and all people were known to each other.

Messages of support

An Advocate article about Whangārei’s popular Adventure Forest permanently closing caused outgoing owners Francoise and Francois Saparelli to receive many messages of support as well as a few enquiries. However, the couple said they are yet to hear anything concrete.

Bridges to close

Twin Bridges on State Highway 15 will be closed in both directions on October 26 and 27 from 7.30pm until 5am for repair works. There are no local detours and all motorists are advised to plan ahead and use SH1 or SH14/12 as an alternative route. Guardrail fixings on the underside of the bridge will be repaired using a specialist truck and mobile platform, which will occupy the full width of the bridge. Emergency services will be permitted at all times.

$1m in funding secured

Northland Inc has secured $1 million in funding from central government to continue to support Taitokerau Northland’s recovery following the cyclone-related weather events earlier this year. Northland Inc chief executive Paul Linton said the funding provides much needed support to encourage visitors back to the north, and to help Northland companies increase their business resilience to deal with such events. The money will go toward tourism promotion, supporting the recovery of the region’s visitor industry, and regional business capability and support programmes to build resilience for future weather events.



