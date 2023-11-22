Water quality results at popular swim spots in Northland are available online.

Northland Regional Council will again use the online Safeswim platform to deliver water quality results at popular beach and freshwater swim spots over summer. Information on 50 coastal and 20 freshwater sites popular with swimmers and other recreational water users over the warmer months is available year-round via the Safeswim website. Results will also be posted on the “Can I Swim Here?” section on the national environmental reporting website Lawa.

Car hits fence #1

A person received minor injuries after their vehicle reportedly hit a fence post on State Highway 12 near Kaikohe in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Police said an ambulance was not needed following the crash at 12.16am.

Car hits fence #2

Police are investigating a crash in Mangawhai on Tuesday in which a vehicle crashed into a fence on Molesworth St shortly after 5pm. Police said the driver reportedly left the scene in a separate vehicle driven by someone else.

Counterfeit concerns

Police have received an increased number of reports about counterfeit $50 and $100 notes being used in service stations, supermarkets, and liquor stores in Whangārei. They are urging people accepting cash for payments to carefully check notes and to decline any suspected of being fake. Anyone who has received a counterfeit note is asked to place it into an envelope, avoid handling it, and contact police on 105, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has clear guides outlining security features of New Zealand bank notes and how to spot counterfeit notes.

Motorbike convoy to Cape Rēinga

A group of hardy souls on ancient BSA Bantam motorcycles will reach Cape Rēinga on November 25, having left Bluff on November 14 on a memorial ride. They are expected to arrive at the Big River Café at Awanui for lunch before completing the ride, which celebrates the 75th anniversary of the little British two-strokes. It also honours Joy [Naomi] McKean and her incredible solo ride around the world in 1956 /7 - on a Bantam - which still to this day retains the world record for the furthest distance ever ridden by a woman on a motorcycle.

Detour on SH10

A detour will be in place next Monday and Tuesday for resurfacing work on State Highway 10 in Kerikeri, between Wiroa Rd and Waimate North Rd. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said while the work will take four days to complete, the detour will only be in place during the day. The resurfacing is weather-dependent and will be moved to the following day if weather is unsuitable.