A warrant is out for anti-vax activist Brad Flutey. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of prolific anti-mandate activist Brad Flutey on a range of charges after he failed to turn up in court for the second time. Flutey was previously found guilty of wilful trespass, disorderly behaviour, aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting police and escaping custody after a judge-alone trial and was originally to be sentenced in the Whangārei District Court back in June. He sought an adjournment and then failed to turn up to court in June. The sentencing date was moved to Monday, but he again failed to turn up. Judge Philip Rzepecky issued a warrant with a note that Flutey was to be bailed only by a District Court judge.

Salary satisfaction

Area school teachers have voted to accept the Government’s new collective agreement offer, which was based mainly upon the recent settlement of the secondary school teachers agreement. The agreement includes a 14.5 per cent increase at the top of the basic salary scale over three years and lump sum payments of up to $7210.

Daffodils with Dai

Show your support for Daffodil Day this Friday by donating to the Cancer Society of New Zealand’s street appeal. The annual fundraiser this year involves a comedy fundraiser on Thursday, August 24 at 8.30pm hosted by comedian Dai Henwood. The show will be broadcast live on Three, and all proceeds and money raised during the show will go to the Cancer Society.

Reading railroad

A group of Northlanders are helping to supply books to the underground book club network in Afghanistan. Rosario Aran, speaking on behalf of the group, said they wanted to do something practical to help after the Afghan government denied women access to books. They are asking others to donate to the cause on World Literacy Day on September 8 via worldliteracyfoundation.org/

Call for camp collaborators

Volunteers are needed to help the Tangihua Lions Lodge fill bait stations every Sunday from 9am until roughly 1pm. The lodge is a school camp used as an outdoor education centre and is based in the Tangihua Ranges, a native conservation forest overseen by the Department of Conservation. To volunteer, visit www.thelionslodge.co.nz/.

Bake ‘n’ take

Police are investigating after an elderly woman had her bag snatched while in a bakery opposite Laurie Hall Park in Whangārei. Police were called at 10.46am on Monday after a man wearing a hoodie and a mask was seen reportedly taking off in a Mitsubishi station wagon with the woman’s bag.