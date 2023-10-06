Firefighters are reminding people to take extra care with burn-offs.

Fire warning

Firefighters are reminding people lighting burn-offs to ensure the grass is cut right back after kikuyu caught fire at a Whangārei Heads property on Wednesday night. Whangārei Heads and Onerahi brigades were called to an Ocean Beach Rd property around 7.30pm after a pile burn spread to the surrounding kikuyu and nearby trees. Firefighters extinguished the blaze before it was able to escalate. Whangārei Heads fire chief Paul MacDonald advised people to either mulch the area before lighting burn-offs or cut the grass back to expose bare dirt.

Quad bike rider injured

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the quad bike he was riding reportedly crashed into a tree at a property on Whareora Rd around 9.30am on Friday. The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances.

Open garden weekend

An open garden weekend for the SPCA hopes to raise money to help animals in need. Located at the Nymet Garden, 280 Cemetery Rd, Maunu, Maungatapere, the event promises tranquil views of the gorgeous gardens which have been kindly opened to the public by the Sanders family. Tickets are $8 at the gate, with plants for sale and refreshments available. No dogs are allowed. The event runs on Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8, from 9am until 4pm.

Artisans Market returns

Mark the date in your calendar as the Artisans Market returns on Saturday, October 21. Located at Pūtahi Park and the Canopy Bridge in Whangārei, it’s an event not to miss. From 9.30am until 1.30pm, enjoy delicious food and a vibrant assortment of art, crafts, and other local talent. It’s a must-see for locals and visitors alike.

Pacific climate photos

The Turner Centre is gearing up for the opening of Trouble in Paradise – Climate Change in the Pacific, on November 2. The exhibition features the winning entries from the UK’s Pacific Climate Photography competition, which received more than 300 submissions documenting the effects of the climate crisis. Turner Centre general manager Gerry Paul is excited to bring the exhibition to Northland after showings in the National Library in Wellington, Tūhura Otago Museum and Auckland City Central Library. Visit www.turnercentre.co.nz for more information.

World Homeless Day

October 10 is World Homeless Day and to help raise awareness about Whangārei’s rough sleepers Kotahitanga Whakaruruhau Kaitiaki Trust, in partnership with Open Arms 155 Whare Awhina, is hosting an event on canopy bridge. From 9am to 3pm, people can head along to hear about the district’s pressing need for a night shelter and to talk to those experiencing homelessness firsthand.

Old sheets, blankets needed

SPCA Whangārei is in desperate need of old sheets and blankets for dog bedding. Donations can be dropped off at the centre at 143 Kioreroa Rd. Further inquiries about donations can be made by phoning 09 438 9161.

Children’s play

Whangārei is playing host to one of the most well-loved children’s play, The Grumpiest Child in the World. The show will be hosted by Oneonesix Bank Street on October 14 at 1pm. Follow Natalie Briddling as she sets off on a wonderous adventure up mountains and down rivers. The play will feature te reo Māori throughout and is best suited for tamariki aged 5 to 11. Tickets through Eventfinda.

Correction

A picture we ran on our front page yesterday was not Charmaine Smith but Leslie-Ann Elder. We were supplied with the wrong caption information.



