Northland news in brief: Waipū vegan pie wins award; and deck fire sparks callout

Tania Sumich, from Waipū bakery, Logan MacLean Cafe, won an award for their vegan chicken pie two years ago, above, now her Korean BBQ pie has won a top accolade at the Vegan Pie Awards

Whangārei cafe Logan MacLean has seen one of its vegan pies win a category in the Vegan Pie Award. The Waipū cafe entered pies in five of eight categories in this year's Vegan Pie Award. In 2019 its Cock-a-Leekie pie came second runner-up in the Vegan Chicken category. After the pies were judged on Friday, Logan MacLean won the Café boutique – any sort of pastry, shape, open or closed category for its Korean BBQ pie.

The judges said of the Korean BBQ pie: "flavour and texture beautiful".

Deck fire at bach

A deck fire in Mitimiti sparked an early morning response from five Far North volunteer fire brigades. The alarm was raised about the fire at a bach at around 5.44am, to which crews from Kohukohu, Broadwood, Ahipara, Ōkaihau and Kaitaia responded. Ahipara chief fire officer Dave Ross said Kohukohu successfully extinguished the fire that burned through around 1m-by-4m of deck. He said there was no damage to the bach.

Student trapped in gate

It was a rough end to the school day for a Whangārei Girls High School student who got herself caught in a steel gate on Monday. The Advocate understands the student had put her head and arms through a gap at the top of the steel gate near the school's entrance and became stuck. Whangārei fire brigade senior station officer Paul Ballantine said it only took five minutes to cut the student free using rescue equipment. The student reportedly remained in high spirits and even took the opportunity for photos with her rescuers.

Mangonui carol service

Carols in Mangonui will be held this Saturday (December 11) at 10am outside Little Kitchen. Feel free to bring along an instrument and/or your voice. Carols will include Te Aroha in C, Te Harinui in C, Jingle Bells in C and Felice Navidad in G, as well as many other popular favourites. The event will be run by Whakaaro Tahi Community Trust tutors, local school students and the Pohutuleles. All relevant Covid-19 restrictions will be in place.

Free GP service to get jabs

Northlanders unsure about the Covid-19 vaccine are again able to make the most of free GP appointments in Tai Tokerau. The Mahitahi Hauora Primary Health Entity initiative has been extended for a second time and is available until January 31. Northlanders either unvaccinated or who have only had their first jab can book a free appointment at any general practice in the region, even if they are not enrolled. Chief executive Jensen Webber said the PHE wanted to let people have in-depth talks with health professionals about the benefits and side effects of the vaccine.

Vaccine pass for museum

Kiwi North will be taking action to protect its staff, volunteers, members, visitors and the wider community from Covid. From December 13, visitors aged 12 and over entering the Museum and Kiwi House will be required to show written or electronic evidence of their vaccine pass or exemption from the vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health. This also applies to its two buildings available for venue hire. The Heritage Park Clubs will be developing its own policies. Proof of vaccination does not apply to the Kiwi North grounds at this stage.