Work is about to begin on sealing the parking area at Waipapa Landing boat ramp in Kerikeri. Photo / FNDC



Work is under way to improve car and boat trailer parking at a busy boat ramp in Kerikeri.

The $495,000 project will upgrade drainage at Waipapa Landing's gravel parking area by installing concrete kerbing and stormwater catch pits. It will help prevent silt, debris and contaminants washing into Kerikeri Inlet. The parking area will then be prepared and sealed. The 10-week project is jointly funded by the Far North District Council and the Government's Tourism Infrastructure Fund. Parking capacity is expected to improve once spaces for cars and trailers have been clearly defined. Access to the boat ramp will continue during the initial drainage work but may be affected during asphalting. The work was due to be completed early in November.

Treaty Grounds insight

A new exhibition, titled Three Tractors Ago, is opening in the gallery at Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi today. The show highlights building and maintenance work undertaken at Waitangi Treaty Grounds since 1934 and features 54 photos that have not previously been on display. It aims to take visitors on a journey through the work of behind-the-scenes staff and contractors, from replanting native trees to craning Kupe off the roof of Te Whare Rūnanga. Three Tractors Ago is the first exhibition by Treaty Grounds curatorial manager Caitlin Timmer-Arends. "People will be able to view historic photographs of people that have made up the fabric of Waitangi Treaty Grounds. The name Three Tractors Ago is credited to our head groundsman Barry Keyzer, who on seeing a photograph included in the exhibition exclaimed, 'I remember when that happened, that was three tractors ago'."

Burglary warning

Police are warning residents and holiday homeowners in Mangawhai to be wary following an increase in reports of burglaries in the area. Police said opportunist thieves used wet weather as a cover late at night and early in the morning to arrive in vehicles and remove large items. Anyone who sees suspicious behaviour in their community is urged to contact police immediately on 111. To report a crime after it has occurred, call 105, or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Builder impresses judges

A Northland builder has taken out third place at the 2022 Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year for the northern region. Judges put Mark Lindsay Construction builder Louis Gower, from One Tree Hill, in the top three as he presented well at his site visit and confidently conversed with them. They said he did a great job of relaying his involvement and overall knowledge, and also successfully demonstrated he has a good eye for detail, especially with certain architectural elements.

Harbour rescue

Four people who got into trouble in Northland waters were safely brought to shore. Police received a report at about 12.20pm yesterday that four people needed help in the Hokianga Harbour, off Ōmāpere Wharf. Police and Coastguard attended and brought the four to shore. Inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Crafty club turns 35

Whangarei Patchworkers and Quilters Club is celebrating its 35 anniversary this month. Its biennial exhibition is being held at Forum North from September 9 to 11. Club members will be out and about in their quilt-covered car selling raffle tickets in the Town Basin today. Three quilts are up for grabs with proceeds destined for a local charity.