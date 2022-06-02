Northland news in brief: Vintage railway ride, volunteers needed for planting, Raumanga community hui

Enjoy a vintage railway ride this Queen's Birthday Weekend from Kawakawa Railway Station. Photo / Bay of Islands Vintage Railway Trust

The Bay of Islands Vintage Railway will be operating train trips from Friday through to Monday during Queen's Birthday Weekend. Departures for the 50-minute round trip from Kawakawa Railway Station are at 10.45am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

Library upgrade

Procter Library in Kerikeri has revamped its children's space and teen area as well as put in new shelving throughout, improved study spaces and quiet areas, made a bookable study room, hangout area and a new maker space. The lift has also been rebuilt. The maker space includes a 3D printer, a Circuit, VR headsets and other robotics kits, sewing machines, creative software on Mac computers, and art and craft supplies, and will also grow to include a recording/podcasting space.

Planters sought

Volunteers are needed to help plant a further 120m of stream bank in Kerikeri as part of a project to turn the Wairoa Stream into a walkway and wildlife corridor. Anyone keen to lend a hand should meet at 9am on Sunday, June 12, at Placemakers car park at the end of Mill Lane. The stream bank is steep so good footwear is essential — ideally boots or gumboots — as well as a sharp spade and gloves. More than 21,000 trees and shrubs have been planted along the stream so far. Email rolf@oraoraretreat.co.nz for more information.

Safety and resource meeting

Whangārei MP Emily Henderson is holding a community engagement hui on June 18 at the Smeaton Drive Community House from 3pm–5pm. Henderson said the hui is being called in response to ongoing community concerns about safety and the lack of community resourcing. ''It is a chance for the community to discuss how we can work together on a longer-term plan for development in the area.''

Weekend market

A street market with more than 150 stalls will be held at the Celtic Barn in Waipū this Sunday. The stalls will feature products made by Northland artists and there will be live music and food trucks to provide entertainment for the whole family. Crafts, fashion, art, jewellery, novelties and fresh produce will be on offer. The event will run between 9am and 2pm.

Comedy play

A comedic play from the Alan Ayckbourn trilogy - The Norman Conquests - is headed to a Whangārei stage. Table Manners is about a dysfunctional family gathering that reunites three siblings and their significant others - with unexpected consequences. It opens on June 24 and runs until July 10 at the Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, The Regent. Ticket prices are: dinner and show 7pm to 10pm, $55; or Sunday Matinee lunch and show 1pm to 4pm, $45. Book at www.octagontheatre.nz or at Craniums at the Town Basin. Covid mandates and booking surcharges apply.

Talk about emissions reduction

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson will speak at a public meeting from 11.30am on Sunday, June 12, at the Old Packhouse Market in Kerikeri. In particular, she will speak about Budget 2022 and the Government's Emissions Reduction Plan.

Pick up a pet

A dog and cat "adopt-athon" will be held at Northland Petfood in Kerikeri this Saturday to help raise funds for Bay of Islands Animal Rescue. The cutest dogs, cats, kittens and puppies who are ready for forever homes, will be at 12 Mill Lane from 10am to 2pm. Thanks to Churchills Fine Meats & Deli there will be a sausage sizzle, along with a raffle, free treats and giveaways. All proceeds go to the animal rescue group.