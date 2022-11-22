Whangārei Youth Music has its end of year concert next month.

Whangārei Youth Music has its end of year concert next month. Northlanders can get a chance to see the awesome music Whangārei Youth Music has been working on this year at the group’s end of year concert next month. Being held at Whangārei Anglican Church, in the Regent, from 3pm on December 4, the show will highlight what the range of groups have been practising this year. Whangārei Youth Music is a self-funding, family-orientated organisation created in 1980 to provide opportunities for the young people of Whangārei and surrounding areas to develop their musical skills and to experience the enjoyment of playing music together. For more information go to whangareiyouthmusicnz@gmail.com

Bystander intervenes

A member of the public intervened when a person stole - and later crashed - a vehicle in Whangārei on Monday night. Police received reports of a person interfering with a vehicle on Dent St, Senior Sergeant Christian Stainton said. The bystander intervened after allegedly witnessing the incident in a carpark on Dent St. There were no reports of serious injuries, Stainton said, and one person would be referred to Youth Aid. St John was not called. Stainton said police generally discouraged people from taking matters into their own hands as it puts them at greater risk of harm. “We advise anyone with concerns for their safety, or witnessing suspicious behaviour, to report this as soon as they can,” Stainton said. People should call 111 if they are in a situation where their safety is at risk, or 105 after an event, he added. Information can also be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Vintage and crafts market

The Tikipunga Market is running a ‘Vintage and Crafts’ Market on November 27. Over 50 stalls will feature local arts, crafts, collectables as well as clothes items to thrift. The market takes place at Tikipunga High School, with entry from both Corks Rd and Kiripaka Rd. Most stalls will be cash only, with the nearest ATM at Tikipunga shops.

For stroke survivors

Bream Bay Stroke Club will be holding their first get-together on November 29 at 10.15am at the Presbyterian Church. This group is for stroke survivors looking for peer support, advice and friendship. Coffee and tea will be provided, so go for a cuppa and meet others that have been or are on their journey to recovery.

Trust gifts land

Te Paatu ki Kauhanga Trust Board has signed a deed of gift with the Anglican Church, gifting ancestral lands formerly held by the church to the people of Te Paatu ki Kauhanga. On Sunday, a public event will allow the community and hapu to acknowledge this unique agreement. The celebration will be held at St Barnabas Church, followed by hakari (feast) at Kauhanga Marae, Peria, on Sunday from 10am.

Brush up on painting

The Van Gogh & Vino event is on in Tūtūkaka this week. Paint your masterpiece with a drink in one hand and a brush in the other. All supplies including canvases, aprons, and reference photos are provided, as well as a complimentary beverage on arrival. Tickets cost $59, and the event will be at the Whangārei Deep Sea Anglers Club on Thursday from 6.30pm–8.30pm. Check out www.facebook.com/events/852264982903108/