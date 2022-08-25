Northland news in brief: Vandal damages smart bin, footpath closed

This "smart bin" was vandalised just days after it was installed in Ōpononi. Photo / FNDC

A vandal who dropped a phone top-up card into a new "smart bin" at Ōpononi caused more than $1000 worth of damage trying to retrieve it. Far North District Council asset manager Andy Finch said the door of the stainless steel bin was ripped off only days after it was installed. The damage was caused by someone who had accidentally dropped a $40 phone top-up card into the bin. Instead of calling the council to retrieve the card, the person smashed open the bin. The offender has been identified and police informed. The high-tech bins, funded through the Government's Tourism Infrastructure Fund, were being installed at tourism hotspots around the district. The solar-powered units compacted rubbish, increasing the amount they could hold and preventing waste overflowing into the environment. They also alerted contractors by Wi-Fi when full, saving travel time and fuel costs.

Footpath fenced off

Kawakawa footpath damaged by flood

A riverside footpath in Kawakawa heavily used by students heading to Bay of Islands College has been closed for safety reasons after last week's flood. The walkway, which links Derrick Rd and Johnson Park, was badly undermined by Waiomio Stream, leaving a large section of concrete path unsupported. The path was likely to collapse if pedestrians tried to use it, the Far North District Council said. The entrances had been fenced off while the damage was assessed. The walkway is a popular route for college students walking between Kawakawa township and the school at the top of Derrick Rd. While it's closed pedestrians can use the footpath along State Highway 11/North Rd.

Mayoral candidates speak

Kaitaia residents have a chance to hear from all nine candidates for the Far North mayoralty at a public meeting in Te Ahu Cinema from 6-8pm on Wednesday, August 31. Due to the number of candidates standing in the Far North local election there won't be time for everyone to speak, but council and community board candidates are welcome to attend and network. The theatre has just 100 seats so early arrival may be needed to ensure a place. The event is hosted by Business and Professional Women's Club Kaitaia; email bpwkaitaia1987@gmail.com for more information.

Animal cruelty charges

A Towai man has been charged with killing a cat and threatening someone with a sawn-off shotgun. Joseph Heta, 30, whose occupation was given as scaffolder, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Thursday charged with wilfully ill-treating a cat by cutting and causing it to die. He was also charged with possession of offensive weapons, namely an axe, a knife and a tomahawk, unlawful possession of a cut-down 12-gauge shotgun, unlawful possession of ammunition, presenting a firearm at a person, threatening to kill, and possession of cannabis for supply. The alleged offences occurred on August 24 in the Kawakawa area, according to court documents. Heta was remanded in custody by Judge Greg Davis until August 30 when he is expected to apply for bail. Crown prosecutor Duncan Coleman requested a report into Heta's fitness to plead given his "quite disturbing behaviour". He was also ordered not to contact his stepfather.

False alarm at court

Kaikohe court staff, defendants and visitors spent a good 20 minutes in the pouring rain on Thursday after a courthouse fire alarm was activated. Kaikohe Fire Brigade attended about 11.30am but found no trace of fire. It was thought smoke detectors were triggered by contractors carrying out drilling work in the court cells.

Fire crews to strike

Professional firefighters are again striking for an hour today. NZPFU members will not be responding to emergencies nationwide for one hour from 11am to noon. The strike action comes as they battle to settle the collective agreement negotiations with safe staffing and systems of work, appropriate physical and mental health monitoring and support, and fair pay and conditions with Fire and Emergency New Zealand. FENZ has paused mediation in the wake of its application to the Employment Relations Authority for facilitation.



New cops for Northland

Northland will get three new police officers from the latest wing to graduate from the Police College. Fifty-seven new constables graduated from Wing 357 this week and will start work on Monday, September 5. The Wing demographics are 31.6 per cent female, and 68.4 per cent male. NZ European make up 70.2 per cent of the wing, with Māori 10.5 per cent, Pacific 10.5 per cent, Asian 7 per cent and Latin America, Africa and Middle East 1.8 per cent.