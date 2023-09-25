The NZI Truckie Rest Zone is back in Uretiti this Wednesday.

Truckie rest stops

Truckie rest stops in Uretiti are back this Wednesday from 7am to 12pm. NZI’s Fleet Risk crew has teamed up with National Road Carriers Association and Northland Regional Council to help truckies headed south refresh before the next leg of their journey with complimentary hot food off the BBQ, barista coffees, and fresh fruit, among other healthy snacks. The stop aims to teach drivers how to manage fatigue, a major cause of road crashes.

‘Accidental‘ gunshot wound

A person with a gunshot wound was taken to the Whangārei Hospital after a case of misfire. Police said the person claimed the wound sustained was “self-inflicted and an accident”. Officers found the person at the intersection of Maunu and Western View Heights at 9.21pm on Sunday.

Mental health funds raised

Healthy You wellness studio and gym hosted a 24-hour personal training challenge event at the weekend to raise money for mental health awareness. Owner Jack Colbourne had a goal to raise more than $3000 and his goal was surpassed, reaching around $3300. More than 70 people participated in the event, whether by supporting or taking part, he said, and described it as a great time for everyone involved.

5 in court

Five people appeared in court on Monday following an aggravated burglary at an address on Donald Lane in Kaitāia on Friday night. According to police, a group of masked offenders carrying hammers allegedly forced their way into the address and assaulted the occupant. The person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries. The offenders fled the scene before police arrived. Officers tracked and arrest four of them that evening and the fifth the following day. The five appeared in the Kaitāia District Court or Kaitāia Youth Court.

Bridge turns pink

Whangārei’s Victoria Canopy Bridge is turning pink this October to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It joins more than 60 of New Zealand’s landmarks, streets and prominent buildings in the Global Illumination campaign to shine a spotlight on the importance of detecting breast cancer early. The campaign runs throughout the whole month of October and ends with Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on October 27 and 28. Anyone keen to volunteer to collect for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal can visit breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/bcam

Flushing reminder

Whangārei District Council is reminding residents to be mindful of what they flush after council had to find and remove a “slippery monster” made of roots, wet wipes, cooking fat, children’s toys, chicken bones, sanitary products and cotton buds because it was blocking a sewer pipe. If sewage is overflowing and the property is connected to the council network, the council says to call them first.



