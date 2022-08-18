The new playgorund at the Memorial Park in Kaikohe will have in-ground trampolines, slides, sand play area and swings. Image / Supplied

Kaikohe's Memorial Park is to be transformed into a space where whānau can meet, play and relax based on an improved playground and picnic area. It will include a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, in-ground trampolines, slides, a sand play area, swings and an eagles' lair rope climbing tower. New park entrances, upgraded footpaths, a learn-to-ride and balance track for tamariki, a fully accessible amenity block and a wide loop track linking all areas are also part of the revamp. Construction on the $750,000 project is due to begin soon. While the aim will be to minimise disruption to Memorial Park users, parts of the park will be closed to the community during the build.

Accessibility move

New Northland health authority Te Whatu Ora Health NZ Te Tai Tokerau has relocated its wheelchairs, shower seats and walking frames for patients to take home during their recovery to new premises with easier access. The Equipment Services building at 10 Woods Rd replaces a storage unit at the Whangārei Hospital campus, which was hard to find. Equipment Services is open 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday for pick-ups and drop-offs.

Garden volunteers sought

Reyburn House Gallery is urgently seeking garden volunteers for their working bee tomorrow, August 20, from 10am. The team wants to do up the classical gardens at one of Whangārei's historic buildings to its all-time best for September. To help, contact the office on (09) 438 3074.

New bridge

The ageing Lover's Lane Bridge that crosses the Waiarohia Stream from Cafler Park to Second Ave will be replaced in the coming months with one that is designed to honour the past and future. The current bridge abutments in the stream introduce several issues including flooding and its low handrails present a danger for people on bikes. Project engineer Raymond Short said the new design is a collaboration with Te Parawhau hapū to address the issues and take the opportunity for a meaningful and beautiful upgrade.

Calls answered

All 111 fire calls will be answered today between 11am and noon despite a professional firefighters strike, says Fire and Emergency New Zealand. Deputy national commander Brendan Nally reassured people the industrial action will not affect most of the country, which is served by volunteer crews who will respond as normal. However, public in urban areas, primarily served by career firefighters, are asked to remain extra vigilant during the strike hour.