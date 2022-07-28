Ali Campbell is set to play in Whangārei on February 5 at the Barge Showgrounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ali Campbell is set to play in Whangārei on February 5 at the Barge Showgrounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Fatal crash

Two people died after a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 by Umawera at the Hokianga Harbour on Wednesday evening. Police asked anybody who saw the Nissan Safari four-wheel drive, travelling between Kaikohe and Umawera on Wednesday evening to contact them. A police spokesperson said it appeared the vehicle occupants were not wearing seatbelts.

Teen drowns

A 14-year-old died in Ruatangata West on Wednesday in an apparent drowning. A parent found the teenager unconscious in a creek, and emergency services attended around 6.15pm. The youth died despite attempts at CPR.

Rents stable

According to Trade Me Property, rents nationwide continue to drop while supply spikes. While the national median rent fell by 1 per cent month-on-month in June to $570 per week, rental prices remained stable at $550 in Northland.

Lotto strikes

A Waikato Strike player won $300,000 with Strike Four in Wednesday's Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be $5 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.

Kaipara district plan

Kaipara District Council has approved the Exposure Draft District Plan and is now inviting the public to provide feedback. Consultation online and in person opens on Monday, August 8 and runs until Friday, September 16. The draft is available on kaipara.isoplan.co.nz/review.

Reggae legend

The voice of some of reggae's biggest hits, Ali Campbell, will be bringing the sound of UB40 to New Zealand regions this summer. Campbell, a founding member of the British reggae band UB40, will be headlining his Here I Am tour in Palmerston North, Hastings, Hamilton and Whangārei in January and February.

IRD payout

The Inland Revenue needs bank details to pay the Government Cost of Living support. From August 1 IRD will pay three monthly instalments of about $116 each into the bank accounts of 2.1 million eligible Kiwis. People can update bank account details through myIR or call 0800 257 777 to add or change a bank account details. It is a 24/7 number and there is no wait time. People don't need to apply for the payment.

Arts funding

The Government has opened a Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund for the recovery of New Zealand's arts and culture after Covid-19. The Ministry for Culture and Heritage will pay out $28 million between now and June next year. The fund replaces several planned funding rounds with a single application process. Expressions of interest must be submitted by September 7.

New officer

One officer from the latest group of police college graduates will be posted to Northland. The 76 recruits graduated yesterday and at least one officer will be posted to each police district. Constable Kyle Merritt of the Northland district received an award for driver training and road policing practice.