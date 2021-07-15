Northland news in brief: Two people seriously hurt in crash

Two people were airlifted separately to hospitals in Whangārei and Auckland after a collision. Photo / File

Suspected alcohol and not wearing seat belts contributed to a devastating crash in Kawakawa that left two people critically injured. A Toyota Landcruiser carrying four men and a woman in their late teens and early 20s lost control on the gravel surface of McIntyre Rd before it went down a steep bank and crashed into a tree around midnight on Wednesday. Fire crews from Kawakawa and Paihia had to winch the ute out with the front seat male passenger still trapped. They then spent 40 minutes cutting him free. The man and a female passenger were airlifted separately to hospitals in Whangārei and Auckland with critical injuries. Three other people inside the ute escaped the crash with minor injuries that did not require medical treatment. Crash analyst Jeff Cramp, of the police Serious Crash Unit, said none of the occupants were wearing a seat belt and the investigation had indicated alcohol as a factor but results were still pending. "It's a tragedy that could've been prevented. Don't drink and drive, and always wear your seat belt," he said.

Northpower Trust AGM

The Northpower Trust AGM is being held at Sportsville Dargaville at 1pm on July 28 and Kaipara and Whangārei Districts who are connected to the Northpower electricity network are encouraged to attend. It will be preceded by lunch at 12.15, giving Northpower electricity and fibre customers a chance to chat to Northpower Trustees and staff.

Sportsville Dargaville is located at Memorial Park on Logan St. For more information contact Julie on 09 438 3322 or julie@plusca.co.nz

Cattle killed on road

Two yearling cattle died after they were hit by vehicles on State Highway 10 near Kāeo just after 7am on Tuesday. Acting Kāeo chief fire officer Jo Sweet-Bennett said a Mainfreight truck hit one and a car struck the other. Both animals were injured and had to be put down. The drivers were unhurt, but damage to the car was extensive. It was not immediately clear where the animals had come from.

Aquifer info nights

Aqua Intel Aotearoa has been conducting scientific research on the ground and from the air to gather information about the Aupōuri aquifer, and is now ready to share what it has found with the community. The project team will be at two public discussions next week, the first at Te Ahu, in Kaitaia, on Wednesday, July 21, and the second at Araiawa (Raio) Hall, Pukenui, on Thursday, both from 6pm to 7.30pm. Everyone will be welcome and will be invited to stay for a cup of tea.

On the big screen

The Whangārei Film Society has released its line-up of big screen spectaculars for the remainder of July up to August 12. A mixture of US comedy and UK drama are among the line-up which can be viewed by going to www.whangareifilmsociety.org.

The Landing nominated

The Landing in Kerikeri is the only Northland finalist in this year's Hospitality Awards for Excellence. The upmarket accommodation is up for the Best Luxury Boutique Hotel title against four others from Auckland, Picton, Wellington, and Featherston. Winners will be announced at a black-tie dinner in Auckland on September 9.

Hui a first for Northland

The Far North has won the bid to host this year's national Young Elected Members (YEMs) hui – a first for Northland. The national hui will bring together more than 100 young, elected members from across the country from October 27 to 30. Far North District Councillor Rachel Smith said the event was so important to the young, elected members as they look to make a tangible difference in Aotearoa.