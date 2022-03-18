Two tickets sold in Northland won $17,421 for their holders on Lotto Second Division on Wednesday.

Two tickets sold in Northland each won their holder more than $17,000 with Lotto Second Division on Wednesday. The tickets, sold at Marston Moor, in Kaitaia, and on My Lotto were among 18 nationally that each won $17,421. The winning numbers were 4, 11, 14, 15, 24 and 35 with the bonus number 22 and Powerball number 6. Powerball was not struck on Wednesday and is worth $27 million tonight.

Fake pistol used

A 30-year-old woman has appeared in court after allegedly using an imitation pistol to rob a Kaitaia business earlier this week. Amos Heke, of Kaitaia, faced a charge of aggravated robbery with a firearm when she appeared in the Kaitaia District Court on Thursday. A cash till and cellphones were taken in the robbery a day earlier. It is not known whether the items were recovered. The firearm was an imitation which looked like a black pistol. Heke was remanded in custody and is due back in court on March 28 for a bail application hearing.

UPSURGE postponed

The 2022 UPSURGE Bay of Islands Art Festival scheduled for April 3 to 10 has been postponed due to Covid. Festival co-directors Caroline and Dave Armstrong said they were 'absolutely focused' on keeping the artists, staff, audiences, and communities safe. The Armstrongs and the Trust Board are determined to ensure the week-long festival of music, dance, theatre, comedy, and visual arts to celebrate the Bay of Islands will go ahead later in the year. Future dates are yet to be decided.

Microfiction writing course

Northlanders keen on learning to write can get some tips at a Microfiction writing course - Micro Magic - next month. The Whangārei Library 3.30 Flash Writers' group meets monthly at the library and have developed their skills to the point of releasing an anthology of their work in 2021. Authors come from Waipū to Kerikeri. Now they are running a Microfiction writing course, Micro Magic, to support Northlanders who would like to start writing or further develop their writing skills. Microfiction is a very short form of flash fiction writing and on this course the limit will be 100 words. This gives plenty of scope for achieving a first draft story in the three-hour workshop, on Sunday, April 10 at OneOneSix Bank St, Whangārei. To register interest please contact whangareilibrary3.30flash@gmail.com.

Representation hearing

The Local Government Commission is holding a hearing of appeals and objections to the Northland Regional Council's representation proposal on Monday, starting at 9am. The review proposed, among other things, two councillors elected from a region-wide Māori constituency to sit on the nine-strong council, and new constituencies. The hearing will be held via Zoom webinar and will be livestreamed. The livestream can be accessed via the link on the Local Government Commission website www.lgc.govt.nz/representation-reviews/

Governor-general new patron

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, who is from Northland, is the new patron of the Halberg Foundation. The Halberg Foundation said it is pleased to welcome Dame Cindy, GNZM, QSO, Governor-General of New Zealand, as the foundation's patron. Halberg Foundation Board chairwoman Carolyn Steele said, "It's an honour to welcome her excellency as patron. Dame Cindy clearly has a strong interest in striving to make communities better and we are thrilled that as patron, Dame Cindy brings an extensive background in public health, youth and working to assist those who are less advantaged."

Design a playground

Whangārei District Council is asking the Raumanga community for feedback to help design a new playground and toilet at the Raumanga Valley Reserve. Council would like to know how the public is currently using the reserve, what new features and amenities people would like to see and what ages should the playground cater. Visit wdc.govt.nz/Whats-new/Have-your-say to take part in the online survey until March 25.