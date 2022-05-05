Two people were arrested after police caught up with a stolen vehicle in Whangārei yesterday. Photo / NZME

Two people were arrested yesterday after a stolen car sped through Whangārei, driving dangerously. Police responded to reports of a car being broken into in Vinery Lane at 12.30pm by two males. A number of sirens were heard around town as police were alerted to a car driving in a dangerous manner on Riverside Dr shortly after. The offenders then drove northbound along Hatea Dr. Police caught up with the offending vehicle on Jordan Valley Rd in Hikurangi, where the vehicle was doing burnouts, according to a member of the public who alerted police. "Police have attended and taken two people into custody without incident," a police spokesperson said.

Sexual assault case

A man accused of sexually offending against girls in his family for more than 30 years, has gone on trial in Whangārei District Court. The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to 30 charges: multiple offences of indecencies with underaged girls, sexual violations – by rape and unlawful sexual connection, and sexual conduct with a child overseas – one of the complainants while she was in Australia. One of the alleged rapes is said to have happened at a school pool in Northland. The charges date back to the late 1970s and span 30 years. They are couched to reflect the relevant legislation as it stood at the time of various alleged offences. Where applicable, the man must be tried in accordance with earlier legislation. The trial, which started yesterday, is scheduled to continue all of next week. Mike Smith is prosecuting for the Crown. The defendant is represented by counsel Russell Boot. Judge Gene Tomlinson is presiding.

Chopper mystery

Whangārei's Glenbervie residents took to social media on Wednesday night to ask why the rescue helicopter was circling the area, concerned there might be an emergency. A spokesperson for Northland Rescue Helicopters confirmed this was part of a training exercise. The Northland Rescue Helicopter receives more than 1000 callouts a year and is seeking donations throughout May as part of Chopper Appeal Month. People are invited to donate at www.chopperappeal.co.nz

Heating help

Winter Energy Payments began on May 1 for Northlanders receiving either a main benefit or New Zealand Superannuation. Between May 1 and October 1 this year, single people with no dependent children will receive a boost of $20.46 per week while couples and families with children will receive an extra $31.82 per week to help cover the costs of heating their homes. People don't need to apply for the Winter Energy Payment, they'll get it automatically. The Winter Energy Payment doesn't affect any other payments people may be getting.

Rally events

Hikurangi is set to host two events for this year's International Rally of Whangārei. Four courses are open to rally drivers across Hikurangi, whose township will host their refuel twice in one day. The refuel on Saturday, May 14, will see drivers stop to fuel their cars and grab a bite to eat - during this time members of the public can see the cars up close and meet the drivers. Road closures will also be in place at the corner of George St and King St to allow for refuelling.

Shed blaze

Firefighters were called to a shed fire in Hikurangi about 3pm yesterday afternoon. A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said four fire appliances and one water tanker were sent to extinguish the blaze in the 10m by 10m shed. There were no reports of injuries.