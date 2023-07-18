One of the four vehicles involved in a crash in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

No one was seriously injured in a four-vehicle pile-up that temporarily blocked a busy road in Whangārei yesterday.

The crash happened on Port Rd about 3.30pm.

A truck slammed into the back of a Mazda car, shunting it to a side road, before hitting a truck waiting to turn right and then colliding with an oncoming truck. No one was hurt. The section of Port Rd where the crash happened was temporarily blocked as police carried out preliminary investigations.

Free concert

Tauraroa Area School has a fantastic term ahead, kicking off with a celebration of Matariki this week and culminating in a public concert at the school gym at 7pm on Friday, July 21. Members of the school and the wider community are invited to come and support the many talented students, who will be performing a wide range of items. The show will include the final performances of the school’s “TAS’ Got Talent” and wearable art competitions. Admission is free.

Collision callout

Emergency services were called to State Highway 10 in Taipa yesterday morning after two cars reportedly collided. The crash blocked one lane on SH10, near Ngatikahu Rd, around 6.20am. A police spokesperson said there were no reports of injuries.

Police probe pilfering

Investigations are under way after a report of a burglary in Tikipunga overnight on Monday. Police were called to a Puna Rere Drive property just after 4am, where offenders damaged entry gates to get inside. As of yesterday, it was unclear what had been taken. Anyone with information can contact police on 105, referencing file number P055363719, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

DoorDash delivers

Restaurants and eateries affected by flooding this year are able to apply for grants to support their recovery. Delivery provider DoorDash, which recently launched in Auckland, is expanding its Disaster Relief Fund to New Zealand for the first time and is encouraging small businesses affected by natural disasters to apply for grants of approximately $16,000. The fund, run in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), can be used for a variety of expenses such as payroll, product or service development, inventory, marketing and advertising and general operating expenses. To learn more and apply, visit: www.genglobal.org/grants/restaurant-relief.

Whale received

A Whangārei Heads local was treated to a special sight as a large humpback whale appeared in the waters off the coast of Reotahi. Monday’s visitor created an exciting buzz in the community as it cruised past Marsden Pt.

Carbon-curbing classes

People are invited to Beef + Lamb NZ’s Trees within Farms: Opportunities with Carbon workshops running across Northland late next month. The workshops focus on opportunities to integrate trees on farms and – in doing so – generate a return from the Emissions Trading Scheme, and/or localised tree-planting or land-retirement funding programmes. They will be held on August 22 in Kaikohe; August 23 in Kaitāia; and August 24 in Whangārei. To register, visit: events.beeflambnz.com/.