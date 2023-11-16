Coastguard Whangārei's Circa Rescue boat.

Yacht in trouble

Coastguard Whangārei were called to help a yacht taking on water northeast of Coppermine Island at the Hen and Chicken Islands on Wednesday. The crew of volunteers were alerted around 1.30am and were joined by Coastguard Tutukaka to carry out the search for the troubled vessel. The yacht was eventually located and towed to safety.

Witnesses sought

Northland police are asking for witnesses to a fatal crash in which a 44-year-old motorcyclist died to come forward. The motorcycle and a car crashed on Russell Rd in Whakapara on November 7 shortly before 11am. Police also want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage. People can contact police on 105 and quote the file number 231107/1482.

Food platform arrives

Uber Eats has announced its expansion to Whangārei. Since launching the Uber Eats platform in Aotearoa New Zealand, it’s connected thousands of Kiwi restaurants, cafes and other hospitality vendors with new sales. It has also helped people earn more as delivery drivers. The platform expanded its presence in Whangārei, Whanganui, Gisborne and Invercargill on November 15, and is extending its Auckland coverage to include Pukekohe.

If it’s broken fix it

Repair Cafe Whangārei is hosting its last event for 2023 on Saturday, November 18 from 1.30 pm until 4pm. Volunteers will donate their time to help repair small appliances, textiles, bikes, wooden items, sharpen tools, etc. Bring your repairs or come for a look. It’s asked if there’s a specific part needed for a repair, this item is brought along.

Joint exhibition

A new exhibition has opened at 125 Cameron Street in central Whangārei featuring photographer Alan Squires and painter Kylie Rusk. The collaborative exhibition - dubbed EAST - will feature works by the two artists with a mutual appreciation for the landscape. Their works capture the nuances of Te Tai Tokerau’s eastern coastline including Bream Bay, Bay of Islands, Whangārei Heads and Tūtūkākā. Entry to the gallery space is at the rear of the building via Albert Street. You can find the opening hours for the exhibition on the Facebook event page.

Message in bottle

The latest Matakohe-Limestone Island Ranger’s Report revealed a message was found in a bottle from “The Dreaded Pirate Miranda” cast into the sea nearly four years ago. The discovery was made after the bottle washed up during Cyclone Lola. They called the phone numbers provided in the letter and learned Miranda had thrown the bottle into the ocean near the island all that time ago.